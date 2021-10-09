Women’s Soccer: Owls get a game-winning goal at UTEP

FAU women’s soccer (4-6-4, 2-1-2 C-USA) traveled to El Paso, Texas to face off against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) (3-9, 1-4 C-USA) in a conference matchup, in which FAU came out victorious Saturday night.

At the eight-minute mark, both sides took shots that were deflected by the opposing goalies. UTEP’s junior midfielder Kristen Prevosto attempted a shot that was saved by FAU’s freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen. A few seconds later, FAU’s senior forward Miracle Porter attempted a shot of her own but it was also saved by UTEP’s freshman goalkeeper Luisa Palmen.

In the 11th minute, FAU’s rough defense got junior defender Hailey Landrus in some trouble as she received a yellow card.

The score was tied 0-0 for both teams when halftime came around.

FAU’s offense tried their hardest to take an early lead with four shot attempts in the first half. Luckily for them, Cohen denied the only shot attempt UTEP took in the first half.

They went back and forth in the second half until redshirt junior midfielder Gi Krstec scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute with an assist from graduate student forward Bri Austin.

The Miners didn’t give up despite the goal. UTEP went for three shot attempts in the last two minutes, but Cohen saved two of those shots, while the other was blocked to help the Owls score the win over their conference opponent.

The Owls return home to host Marshall at FAU Soccer Stadium on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Angel Rassi is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @arassi2000.