Women’s Soccer: Owls squeeze out a 1-1 draw at USF

This marks the Owls’ second draw this season.

The FAU women’s soccer team (2-3-2) visited Tampa to face the University of South Florida (USF) (3-2-1) Thursday night, leaving with a 1-1 draw to the Bulls.

Less than 13 minutes passed when USF got on the scoreboard. Freshman midfielder Chiara Hahn and senior midfielder Paula Leblic assisted in the goal as Leblic crossed the ball in FAU’s box to gift junior forward Sydny Nasello the open header to take the lead.

By halftime, FAU had two shots on target from senior forward Miracle Porter in the 14th and 28th minutes, but USF’s junior goalkeeper Sydney Martinez kept them from going in.

The Owls found the equalizer they needed in the 64th minute. Junior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdóttir and redshirt junior midfielder Gi Krstec got the ball to Porter, who scored the goal by heading the ball into the net.

USF became desperate to retake the lead with multiple shots on target. Luckily for FAU, freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen saved every shot, totaling five of them after the conclusion of the second half.

Despite multiple efforts from Porter, FAU had three offsides called against them in extra time as the team had to settle for a hard-fought draw, a solid improvement from the 3-0 defeat back in the spring.

The Owls play their last game against non-conference opponents on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m., hosting Florida Gulf Coast. The fixture will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.