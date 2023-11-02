Men’s Soccer: FAU falls to USF in season finale, still 6-seed

On Wednesday, the Florida Atlantic Owls men’s soccer team (5-7-3, 3-5-0 AAC) lost 2-0 to the University of South Florida Bulls (6-8-1, 3-4-1 AAC) in the regular season finale.

Following a contested first few minutes of the game, resulting in two early fouls on the Owls, USF senior midfielder Ajmeer Spengler fired a shot past FAU senior goalie Rotem Fadida. The Bulls lead the game 1-0.

The game stayed even throughout the rest of the first half, with the Bulls’ defense stopping the Owls from tying the game before halftime.

The second half started with multiple fouls and corner kicks from both teams. Following two yellow cards on FAU’s junior midfielder Leo Keller and Fadida, USF graduate striker Jalen Anderson scored his seventh goal of the season and the Bulls’ second goal of the game.

With Southern Methodist University (SMU) defeating Temple University 2-1 and the University of Tulsa tying Florida International University (FIU) 2-2, the Owls have clinched a playoff spot in the AAC Tournament.

The 6-seed Owls will face the 2-seed FIU in the first round. The tournament will start on Sunday, Nov. 5, on ESPN+ in Dallas, Texas.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories