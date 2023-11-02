Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 3013 Views

2
Stall doors of a men’s bathroom in General Classrooms South that display homophobic and transphobic slurs.

FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state • 2375 Views

3
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAUs season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.

FAU Football: Herman talks upcoming UTSA game, USF win • 418 Views

4
Illustration by Michelle Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

Opinion: Free Palestine from Israel’s apartheid occupation • 395 Views

5
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.

‘Stress, sadness and constant worry’: FAU’s Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel • 376 Views

Men’s Soccer: FAU falls to USF in season finale, still 6-seed

After falling in the regular season finale 2-0 to the Bulls, the Owls were still able to clinch a 6-seed spot and advance to the AAC Men’s Soccer Tournament.
FAU+junior+forward+Noah+Kvifte+%28%2333%29+progressing+the+ball+down+the+field+against+the+University+of+Alabama-Birmingham+Blazers+during+the+Owls+2-0+win+over+the+Blazers+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+8%2C+2023.
Zachary Odza
FAU junior forward Noah Kvifte (#33) progressing the ball down the field against the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers during the Owls’ 2-0 win over the Blazers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
November 2, 2023

On Wednesday, the Florida Atlantic Owls men’s soccer team (5-7-3, 3-5-0 AAC) lost 2-0 to the University of South Florida Bulls (6-8-1, 3-4-1 AAC) in the regular season finale.

Following a contested first few minutes of the game, resulting in two early fouls on the Owls, USF senior midfielder Ajmeer Spengler fired a shot past FAU senior goalie Rotem Fadida. The Bulls lead the game 1-0.

The game stayed even throughout the rest of the first half, with the Bulls’ defense stopping the Owls from tying the game before halftime.

The second half started with multiple fouls and corner kicks from both teams. Following two yellow cards on FAU’s junior midfielder Leo Keller and Fadida, USF graduate striker Jalen Anderson scored his seventh goal of the season and the Bulls’ second goal of the game.

With Southern Methodist University (SMU) defeating Temple University 2-1 and the University of Tulsa tying Florida International University (FIU) 2-2, the Owls have clinched a playoff spot in the AAC Tournament.

The 6-seed Owls will face the 2-seed FIU in the first round. The tournament will start on Sunday, Nov. 5, on ESPN+ in Dallas, Texas.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Soccer
FAU womens soccer players celebrating senior midfielder Molly Setsmas (#29) second-half goal against the 2-seed University of South Florida (USF) Bulls. The Owls won 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU upsets USF in AAC Tournament Quarterfinals
FAU freshman forward Olivia Bori (#14) playing against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during the Owls 1-1 tie on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU loses on the road in season finale
FAU junior midfielder Sofia Voldby (#18) advancing the ball against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers during the Owls 1-1 tied game against the Blazers on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU wins away game against Rice
FAU junior defender Chadi Mayati (left) and junior midfielder Leo Keller (right) celebrating graduate forward Victor Claudel (middle) after Claudels goal early in the first half of the Owls 2-1 victory over the Florida International University Panthers on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: FAU defeats FIU at home
FAU sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir (#21) and teammates celebrate Simonardottirs goal, tying the game up against the University of North Texas on Oct. 15, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU ties at home against North Texas
SMU (blue) and FAU (white) womens soccer teams standing for the national anthem before FAUs 2-0 loss to SMU. October 12, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to SMU 2-0
More in Sports
FAU senior Guard Devyn Scott (#1) signaling a play during the Owls 90-43 win against Barry University on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Owls dominate Barry in exhibition game
FAU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson (#0) celebrating getting a first down during the Owls 17-10 loss to the Ohio University Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
FAU Football: Tony Johnson nominated to Burlsworth Trophy
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (#1) pointing to family in the crowd after scoring his first touchdown of two on a career-high 149-receiving yard night against the Charlotte 49ers. The Owls won 38-16 on the road against the 49ers on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls beat Charlotte 38-16 on the road
The mens basketball team posing for the fans during paradise madness at Eleanor Baldwin Arena on Oct. 25, 2023.
Gallery: Paradise Madness
FAU quarterback Daniel Richardson (#10) stepping back to pass against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners (orange) during the Owls 36-10 homecoming loss on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls should get fourth win this season
Charlotte defensive end Stone Handy sacking Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson in the 49ers 14-0 homecoming loss to Navy on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Editor-to-Editor: Owls migrate to face Niners
More in Top Stories
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law
Karina Vado
Navigating the realm of Latin American studies: A Q&A with Karina Vado
Carré headlining the Miami Improv Theater.
Emmanuel Carré: From soccer scholar to stand-up star
Empty classroom in Culture and Society building on FAU Boca Raton campus.
FAU students debate over post-tenure review
PEP Talk handing out supplies for mental health awareness. Courtesy of PEP Talks Instagram.
PEP Talk finds new director, strives for mental health awareness
CHAARG members at the end of the class
New CHAARG group prioritizes gym-focused women
About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is a broadcaster for FAU Owl Radio.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *