Women’s Soccer: FAU loses on the road in season finale

The Owls end the regular season with an away game loss against USF 2-1.
Megan Bruinsma, Staff Writer
October 27, 2023
FAU+freshman+forward+Olivia+Bori+%28%2314%29+playing+against+the+University+of+Alabama+at+Birmingham+%28UAB%29+during+the+Owls+1-1+tie+on+Sept.+28%2C+2023.
Erika Fletcher
FAU freshman forward Olivia Bori (#14) playing against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during the Owls’ 1-1 tie on Sept. 28, 2023.

Florida Atlantic University women’s soccer (7-6-5, 3-3-3 AAC) lost their last regular season game 2-1 against the University of South Florida Bulls (10-5-2, 6-1-2 AAC) on Thursday night in Tampa. 

The game marked the 20th match between the two teams but the first time they played in conference. 

“Full credit to USF, they played attractive soccer. They scored a really nice first goal. I thought we answered well with a cross and finish of our own,” said head coach Patrick Baker. “It just seemed like the game was there for the taking late.”

First half of the match remained scoreless due to the teams’ backline defense and FAU senior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez, who was awarded AAC Goalkeeper of the Week for the second time this season.

After many attempted shots, USF was able to get one past Gonzalez. At the 64-minute mark, USF sophomore midfielder Sadie Sider-Echenberg scored by reaching the upper left corner of the goal.  

The Owls bounced back almost instantly with junior midfielder Sofia Voldby heading for a goal just three minutes after USF scored. 

Junior midfielder Peyton Felton scored her first goal of her career at the 74-minute mark, securing USF a win during their senior night.

FAU was able to secure their spot in the American Athletic Conference tournament with the win against Rice last week. The loss did not affect FAU’s position in the tournament, who will be sitting seventh, but allowed USF to finish second. FAU will face USF in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

“We’re going to find out probably later tonight or first thing in the morning who we’re playing [in the AAC tournament]. Whoever it is, we’re going to game plan for. We got a couple of days of preparation,” said Baker.

Megan Bruinsma is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma.

