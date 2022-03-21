FBI identifies student arrested in early March, detained for enticing minors and receipt of child pornography

FBI Miami arrested student Shawn Anthony Jackson Outler, who had his detention hearing on March 16.

Content warning: This article contains information pertaining to child pornography.

When FBI officers arrested a student at the University Village Apartments on March 3, FAU and FBI Miami wouldn’t release any other information. Now, Special Agent Gennady Julien identified him as 22 year old Shawn Anthony Jackson Outler.

Identified in an 16-page report by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Outler was arrested for “use of a computer to attempt to entice a minor to engage in prohibited sexual activity and receipt of child pornography.”

Law enforcement officials say between 2018 and 2021, Outler had online sexual relations with at least nine minors – one was 11 years old.

Outler had his detention hearing on March 16 where Special Agent Julien and Outler’s mother, Sandra Mitchell, testified. He will remain detained while awaiting trial.

His arraignment is set for March 25 at 10 a.m. where the judge will formally read Outler his charges and he will plead guilty or not guilty.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kendall Little is the Editor-in-Chief for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @klittlewrites.