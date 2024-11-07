Staff Predictions: Mixed expectations for a third FAU win

Florida Atlantic University’s football team (2-6, 0-4 AAC) is headed to North Carolina on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. to play East Carolina University (4-4, 2-2 AAC).

Florida Atlantic is coming off another second-half collapse during their 44-21 loss against the University of South Florida (4-4, 2-2 AAC). The game concluded homecoming week for the Owls and put them in a tough position to reach a bowl game, with only four games left in the season.

ECU concluded their homecoming game last weekend as well. They defeated Temple University (2-6, 1-3 AAC) 56-34 and had 29 points alone in the third quarter. The Pirates had 500 yards, 269 in passing yards and 231 rushing.

Here are the University Press sports writers’ predictions for the FAU at ECU game.

JD Delcastillo, Managing Editor

This same song is starting to get old for the Owls, and yet we still have four more games ahead of us.

Although I predicted a win against USF last week, who could’ve predicted a third-quarter collapse where FAU’s “top AAC defense” got 24 points dropped on them? Regardless, no point in crying over spilled milk. FAU has bigger issues on its hands.

It’s win or no bowling for FAU, needing to conquer the rest of the season to achieve six wins and get a spot in this year’s bowl season. With the team’s backs against the wall, I believe that we’re going to see the scrappiest version of this team yet.

The run game has been humming behind running back CJ Campbell Jr. as the cowbell back for the Owls. With ECU being the eighth-best rush defense in the American, they’re giving up just about the same rushing yards a game as FAU is earning. With this, the run game is going to have to be at its best all season for anything positive to happen on offense.

For the Owls’ defense, they’ll have to be sharp against the Pirates’ top-four passing offense. Although the secondary has become a beacon of hope for the defense, all it takes is one deep shot to the endzone to deflate a team that could be ready to punt the season away.

There’s really not much else to say. It’s another short week for the Owls, so that doesn’t help them. The hope is that the Owls can exercise their demons against the Pirates that threw off their season last year. My final takeaway is that if the Owls lose this game, there’s no point in predicting another win for the rest of the season.

Prediction: FAU 21, ECU 20

Alexander Tabares, Staff Writer

After another frustrating loss, I’m on my knees praying FAU can finally bounce back with a win.

I wasn’t hopeful last game, but still thought the Owls had it in them to steal a win from an objectively better USF. I thought we were finally going to win until the third quarter caught me, and seemingly the entire Owls defense, off guard.

On the topic of third-quarter dominance, ECU scored 29 points in the third as they eased past Temple in their homecoming game. Coming off such a dominant display and a lackluster one from FAU, I shouldn’t rightfully pick the Owls to win this upcoming matchup.

While ECU’s quarterback has impressed, putting up career-high numbers in their last game, I still believe in our QB1. Fancher has consistently been a high point in the team, putting up good numbers in both rushing and passing yards in many games this season. His 76-yard rushing touchdown against UTSA is a main instance that comes to mind.

Despite the loss, Fancher weaved through the middle of the defense before outpacing everyone on the field to get tackled into the endzone. That impressive athleticism, as well as having a career passing game against the University of North Texas (5-3, 2-2 AAC), shows that there is still hope for the team that has thus far disappointed every prediction I have made.

The Owls’ defense has been far less impressive than Fancher this season and must improve if FAU has any chance in Thursday’s game. I would like to think the Owls will start off strong and surprise a complacent ECU that dominated their last game.

Following halftime with a considerable lead, hopefully, they will survive a late-game scare that seems to happen each game like clockwork: the Owls bounce back to take the lead with a field goal in the final minutes before defensive back Daedae Hill gets an interception to seal an unexpected FAU win.

Prediction: FAU 31, ECU 28

Dylan Vo, Contributing Writer

It’s over for FAU Football, but I want to see us win.

After the loss to USF on Saturday, the Owls now have to compete against ECU on Thursday. The game will take place at their home stadium, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, which has an insane football atmosphere. The stadium averaged an impressive 33,000 attendees last season and holds more than 51,000 seats.

ECU is currently ranked sixth in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), and the Owls are right at the bottom. On top of that, ECU has played and beaten the University of Texas at San Antonio (4-5, 2-3 AAC), a team that has also beat FAU.

This matchup will be a tough one mentally for the Owls, being with such an electric away crowd and only a few days after the devastating loss against the rival USF Bulls.

As a photographer myself, I’ve been on the sidelines for two FAU home games. I’ve seen the action up close and personal and how the players communicate with each other on the field. The Owls have the chance to score first, with a strong running game by Campbell Jr. remains the main weapon, scoring three touchdowns last game at an all-time high.

Our offensive line needs to step up for quarterback Cam Fancher; he’s been sacked seven times. The O-line is putting a lot of pressure on the QB1 to make quick passes that could lead to interceptions.

Although the Owls had a strong start to their matchup against North Texas and USF, ECU will clap back with a few touchdown passes by quarterback Katin Houser, who threw a career-high five TDs against Temple on Oct. 26.

As we move on later in the game, ECU will take advantage of their passing game and the trend of FAU falling apart in the second half, which will lead to their win over the Owls in their home stadium.

Prediction: FAU 24, ECU 35

