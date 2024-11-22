Staff Prediction: Unsure opinions on FAU winning final home game

On Saturday at 3 p.m., Florida Atlantic Owls football (2-8, 0-6 AAC) is playing the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (3-7, 2-4 AAC) for their final home game of the season. It is also named to Senior Day for the Owls.

Florida Atlantic is coming off an overtime loss, 18-15, to Temple University Owls (3-7, 2-4 AAC). FAU is the only team in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) without a conference win. The Owls also fell short of bowl game contention on the season.

The FAU Owls tied up the game against Temple with a 1-yard rushing touchdown made by running back CJ Campbell Jr. with 34 seconds to go in the game. Then third-string quarterback Triq Starks completed the two-point conversion to wide receiver Omari Hayes, sending the two Owls to overtime. But in OT, FAU failed to stop Temple and they scored a field goal in four plays.

Charlotte fell in their game last weekend, 59-24, to the University of South Florida Bulls (5-5, 3-3 AAC). The 49ers struggled to maintain the ball in the third quarter, with an interception and a fumble. USF scored touchdowns off both turnovers.

Here are the University Press sports writers predictions for the Owls Senior Day game.

Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor

Well, here we are. The final home game of the 2024 season.

The Owls have two games left and I don’t think this is the state that any of us could have predicted the program would be in. So, let’s do a little recap on all the news.

Associate head coach and offensive line coach Ed Warinner was fired on Nov. 10. Former head coach Tom Herman was let go on Nov. 18 after the Owls fell short against a highly beatable team, Temple. Then, defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Roc Bellantoni was fired and rehired???

On top of all the coaching adjustments, roster changes have occurred. Starting quarterback Cam Fancher has a fractured clavicle and backup QB Kason Weisman is injured, so they’ll be sending in third-string QB Tyriq Starks.

With the coaching situation combined with the injuries… we should be in for one interesting final home game, especially since the 49ers are in similar shoes.

Given the state of the program, it’s difficult to predict a score. But to all the seniors, just play your hearts out. At this point, there’s nothing more to lose. Just go out there and prove to the fan base, prove to the students graduating and most importantly prove to yourselves that you can end the season on a high note.

I’m expecting some of the scrappiest play we’ve seen, and cannot wait to see how interim head coach Chad Lunsford can keep everyone’s heads high. He’s done this before and he can do it again.

We’ve seen some recent strength in the run game and the defense has remained fairly strong on the season, so I’ll give it to the Owls. They can pull together a final home game win for the 2024 season. They may be out of bowl game contention, but hey, there’s still two more games. Don’t quit until the full season is completed, right?

Prediction: FAU 21, Charlotte 18

Angelina Martell, Staff Writer

Through trials and tribulations, close wins and tough losses, the Owls are nearing the end of their season. As they play their last home game against the Charlotte 49ers this Saturday, the Owls are looking to send their seniors off on a good note.

Considering the excruciating week the Owls have had, losing three coaches in just 10 days, I am hoping the Owls can close out their last home game with a win. Not to mention, the Owls are on a six-game losing streak… If we are going to win a game, at least let it be when we have a home-field advantage.

While we tend to play to our competition (sometimes), FAU has a tendency to let the pressure get to them. When we faced Temple, I thought we had the chance to maybe break our losing streak. But I’m sure we are all aware of how that game went. That game really showed FAU cannot take any possession for granted, but it could very much be our last.

On a coincidental note, both FAU and Charlotte have fired their head coaches following both of their losses last week – which means both teams will be running off their interim head coaches for the final games of the season. FAU is 5-0 when their team is led by their interim head coach, so it should be interesting to see how this matchup plays out.

Running back CJ Campbell Jr. has remained a dominant offensive asset for the Owls and is going to be the biggest ‘X’ factor for FAU this game. The Florida State transfer has scored 12 touchdowns, gained 594 rushing yards and completed 323 receiving yards this season alone for FAU. FAU’s QB-3 Tyriq Starks is projected to make his first career start for the Owls on Saturday. The Owls playing off of his athleticism is also going to be very crucial in ensuring strong offensive runs.

Long story short, FAU fans should expect a “just run the dang ball” type of game.

While the hopeful (but delusional) FAU football fan in me says we will close out our last home game of the season with a win, the realistic FAU football fan in me knows we will most likely come up short, once again.

Regardless of all of the craziness that ensued for the Owls this season, each bump in the road is a new way paved for better opportunities.

Hopefully, the basketball season goes smoother… and all our coaches stay intact.

Prediction: FAU 20, Charlotte 27

For more information regarding this or other stories email [email protected] or DM the staff on Instagram Megan Bruinsma @megan_bruinsma or Angelina Martell @angieemartell.