Letter to the Editor: Overweight student struggles to get proper seating accommodations

I feel restored knowing that Florida Atlantic University cares about all its students. There was a short time when I fell through the cracks in the system. I needed help from the university and thought that no one was listening. However, after many emails and phone calls, I was indeed heard, and my problem was solved.

As a part-time computer engineering student, I am on the larger side, weighing over 400 pounds. I returned to FAU in the fall of 2021 after a hiatus of 22 years. Until now, I had managed with the seating provided in the classes I attended. The chairs were either sufficient to hold me, or I squeezed in when necessary.

I was okay until earlier this semester. For the first time, the classes I enrolled in required that I have a reasonable chair and desk to complete the coursework. For the first time, neither of the classrooms that I attended had such a setup with accommodating seating.

My request was simple: a chair without arms and a small desk in the classrooms I attend. Such accommodations would make it possible for me to participate in class comfortably and effectively. Last semester, I found a suitable desk in the classroom. It was probably for someone else, and it has since been removed — leaving me struggling to find a solution.

Specifically in Room 102 of the General Classrooms North building, where the room has stadium seating. While I can barely squeeze into the chair, I require a small desk to place my laptop on for notetaking and classwork.

The same situation was in the Arts and Letters building in Room 338, where there only were chair-desk combos, which I could not fit into. I needed a separate chair and desk to be placed in this classroom.

I figured that the university had a way to deal with this. Student Accessibility Services (SAS) seemed like a logical place to seek help. This is where I began to lose faith in my university.

SAS told me they could not help. They said they could only provide accommodations if I had a doctor’s note stating I had a condition that is covered under the American Disabilities Act.

As obesity is not covered under that act, and so I was denied help. I turned to the Office of Civil Rights, and they directed me back to SAS. My professors could not assist me. It left me in a frustrating cycle with no clear resolution. Finally, I emailed the FAU president and staff. I heard crickets.

I kept asking for help with either guidance or equipment. I repeatedly asked for what steps to take, as I was already enrolled in classes and struggling to keep up due to these barriers. The situation made me feel as though the university did not value my presence or want me to succeed. I was contemplating withdrawing from the classes and possibly from the university entirely.

In the three weeks since the beginning of the semester and reaching out for help, I was about to give up. Then a desk and chair appeared in my classes. I was overjoyed. Someone had heard me after all and made it happen. It seems like a simple thing to take for granted, but it meant the world to me. Thank you to all those who made it possible.

The only shortcoming to note was the lack of communication when a decision was made to help me. I would have loved an email letting me know that a solution was in the works. Beyond that, I am nothing but grateful. In sharing this story, I encourage people not to give up when they have a requirement and to keep asking for help. Keep looking for what you need to succeed.

Skylar Gutman is an undergraduate student at Florida Atlantic University majoring in computer engineering at the College of Engineering and Computer Science.