Staff Predictions: FAU to scrape together their third win against conference rivals USF

On Friday, the Florida Atlantic University football team (2-5, 0-2 AAC) is hosting the University of South Florida Bulls (3-4, 1-2 AAC) for their homecoming game.

FAU and USF are coming off bye-weeks. Florida Atlantic last played the University of Texas at San Antonio (3-5, 1-2 AAC) and lost 38-24. The Owls and UTSA were side-by-side in scoring, ending the third quarter 24-24, but the Roadrunners clawed away in the fourth quarter and racked up 14 points against the Owls, who had zero.

In the Bulls; last game, they defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham (1-6, 0-4 AAC). Similar to FAU’s game, UAB led South Florida by four at the beginning of the fourth quarter. However, instead of folding, the Bulls scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes to beat UAB 35-25.

Here are the University Press sports writers’ score predictions for the game.

JD Delcastillo, Managing Editor

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a “loser leaves town” showdown.

Both these Florida football teams have had underwhelming seasons thus far. FAU had their easiest schedule in years and yet they stand with only two wins going into November. On the other hand, the Bulls seem to have bit off more than they could chew with their non-conference schedule, scheduling multiple power four conference opponents and losing.

It’s fair to say that both these programs were seeking a bowl game this season and now they stand in each other’s way. However, for the Owls, there’s less margin for error.

I don’t want to get into statistics since both these teams are the definition of mid. USF is the 9th scoring offense in the conference, while FAU is one spot below them. On defense, it isn’t much prettier, with FAU being the 6th best-scoring offense and USF the 8th. The most interesting part of this matchup will be how FAU’s top five rushing offense reacts to USF’s top five rushing defense.

The thought process back in August for both these programs was that this would be a bowl-game clinching scenario. Instead, we’ve been gifted a struggle match between two South Florida programs (if you consider Tampa to be South Florida). It’s going to come down to who wants it more.

Although both teams are coming off a bye-week, I’m giving the Owls the upper hand here. Last time FAU came off a bye, they played their most inspiring ball against North Texas. The hope this time is that they don’t fall short.

The last time it felt like FAU was in a must-win scenario this season, it was before their game against their rivals, Florida International University. The Owls responded promptly. Here we are again with another scenario that feels like a must-win for the Owls to keep a pulse. I expect them to respond promptly because if they lose, the season is wrapped up before Thanksgiving.

Prediction: FAU 28, USF 27

Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor

Okay FAU, it’s go time.

Now that the Owls have finished their second bye-week and enter their final five games with only two wins, they have to capitalize against USF if they want to reach a bowl game. We started out the season debating if they would gather one, but it’s looking more and more out of reach.

A bowl game is just one of the pressures that FAU is facing this week. It’s homecoming week and with the Friday night game, the Boca campus is shutting down after 2 p.m. to accommodate the traffic as a high turnout is expected for the game. Not only that, but USF is FAU’s newer conference rival, which always heightens the emotional pressure.

At this point in the season, everything’s starting to sound redundant. We’ve been saying the same things, quarterback Cam Fancher isn’t consistent, he doesn’t have a core group of receivers, the run game shines in moments and defense holds the team strong.

The Owls should know what to do to win the game. They came off their last bye-week and played their best offensive game of the season against the University of North Texas, but it wasn’t enough and they collapsed in the final minutes. However, if they can manage to scrape together the pieces and bring that type of offensive weapon again against USF, then we can have some hope.

But, North Texas’ defense is ranked 13th in the AAC and USF is sitting at the eight spot, so the offense can expect to have more troubles as they drive down the field. Entering the season, South Florida was circled as FAU’s hardest game but the Bulls have lacked this year too, so it should be an equal contest between two low-ranked teams in the AAC.

I’d hope that with the amount of emotional build-up there has been for this game, the team can come through for their fans and student population. They have the chance but we’ll have to see how everything plays out.

Prediction: FAU 23, USF 17

Alexander Tabares, Staff Writer

I don’t want to be pessimistic about FAU, but I can’t say I’m hopeful.

The Owls have lost every conference game and USF have split theirs with a 1-2 record. The Bulls’ one extra win isn’t a massive difference, but USF has played much harder competition. After a close loss to North Texas that gave fans hope, FAU has not impressed before their bye-week with a loss to UTSA that drained the season’s excitement.

Following Fancher’s career game against North Texas with 351 passing yards and three touchdowns, his game against UTSA was much less impressive. He threw under 100 yards in a loss that saw him rely on his running game, scoring a 76-yard rushing touchdown early in the game. USF’s defense has already held mobile quarterbacks. Alabama University’s Jalen Milroe only rushed for two yards off 12 carries against the Bulls in an emphatic Alabama win. If Fancher cannot bring out the best of his passing game, the Owls are in big trouble against a steady USF defense.

Both teams are coming out of a bye-week, but I still have some sort of optimism that FAU can make a comeback this season and rally to a bowl game. I think this game will be quite close, but hopefully Fancher can bring his form against North Texas back and get a tightly contested win against the bulls for homecoming.

Prediction: FAU 21, USF 14

