Letter from the Editor: A tribute to women’s strength

Inspired by International Women’s Day, this print issue from the University Press staff stands in recognition of the relentless strength, resilience and determination of women everywhere.

As a newsroom led by a majority female staff, this issue isn’t just another edition — it’s a declaration of the struggles women face, no matter their background. They are real and urgent. And they demand attention.

Each woman carries the weight of daily challenges that arise from deeply ingrained stereotypes, systemic pay gaps and discrimination. These aren’t distant issues; they’re personal. They impact our mothers, sisters, colleagues and so on. And while our paths may differ, our fights are connected.

We’re not just celebrating women. We’re amplifying their voices. We’re shedding light on the barriers they’ve broken and the ones that still stand in their way. We recognize those who defy the odds, refuse to be silenced and push forward even when the world tells them to step back.

We celebrate those who have taken the initiative. The risk-takers, the believers who have dared to take the first step, the history changers and those who lead us forward. Women who challenge the status quo, create opportunities not just for themselves but for others, and inspire entire generations to dream bigger and demand more.

This edition is dedicated to all those warriors. To those who have paved the way, to those still fighting and to those who will continue to push for change, this edition is for you.

We see you. We honor you. And we celebrate your fight.

Because it’s far from over.

This story is in the UP’s latest print issue Vol. 31, “Women in Paradise,” which can be found in the distribution boxes around the Boca Raton campus or in the Student Union room 214.