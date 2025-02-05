Letter to the Editor: Adam Hasner as problematic presidential candidate with history of anti-Muslim views

As a graduate student and stakeholder in Florida Atlantic University’s future direction, one of three finalists under consideration for the presidency of FAU stood out as a cause for concern due to his professional background and affiliations: Adam Hasner.

Hasner’s public resume has been scrubbed of any mention of the information to follow; however, it is in the public record. Since 2016, Hasner has held the position of executive vice president for Public Policy for The GEO Group, which is a for-profit prison corporation headquartered in Boca Raton.

The GEO Group has faced criticism and legal challenges over its business practices, including a recent federal appeals court decision upholding a $23 million judgment against the company for paying detainees $1 a day for labor. Furthermore, the presence of Pablo Paez, The GEO Group’s executive vice president of Corporate Relations on FAU’s Board of Trustees, is problematic due to potential conflicts of interest and his potential influence on the selection process.

During his tenure as a Republican in the Florida House of Representatives from 2002-2010, Hasner actively campaigned and collaborated with individuals and organizations known for their anti-Muslim stances. In 2008, Hasner partnered with Tom Trento to establish the Florida Security Council, an organization focused on countering perceived threats from radical Islam.

The council later evolved into The United West, with Trento as its founder and director. Trento is recognized for his conservative activism and has been associated with various anti-Muslim initiatives.

In 2009, Hasner was on the host committee for a “Free Speech Summit“ in Delray Beach. The event featured Dutch politician Geert Wilders, known for his far-right, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant views. The summit included a screening of Wilders’ controversial film “Fitna,” which criticizes Islam. Pamela Geller, an anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist and supporter of the birther movement against former President Barack Obama, was also involved in this movement.

Her activities have been widely criticized for promoting Islamophobia. In 2010, Trento co-authored the Center for Security Policy publication “Shariah: The Threat To America,” which discusses perceived threats posed by Islamic law in the U.S.

Cleta Mitchell supported Hasner in his run for a Florida senate seat. Mitchell is an attorney who pushed the theory that undocumented illegal immigrants voted in the 2020 election and mobilized a grassroots effort to overturn the 2020 election results in favor of President Donald Trump.

Hasner’s associations with these figures and his participation in these past events should raise concerns among the university’s stakeholders regarding his views on Islam and his suitability for leadership roles in what should be a diverse and inclusive environment.

In a recent message to students at the university, the presidential search was headlined “Florida Atlantic’s Next Chapter.” This begs the question: Does Hasner have the mindset to represent our institution in these already difficult and divisive times? Hasner has limited experience in higher education administration compared to the other finalists: Michael Hartline and John Volin.

His primary connection to academia is a decade-long advisory role with FAU’s College of Business. Further, his association with The GEO Group is contentious, given the company’s controversial history. You are the company you keep. Hasner’s past history suggests he is an ideologue of the first order.

The BOT has promised a series of open forums for the candidates this week. It is my hope that the student body will organize and raise concerns about Hasner’s potential appointment. If the past is prologue, in 2013, GEO gave a $6 million donation to FAU in exchange for its name on the stadium. After students protested against this idea, given the serious ethical issues with the company’s operations, the university’s administration returned the donation.

In sum, we can potentially correct a grievous wrong in hiring Hasner to lead FAU into its next chapter.

Melissa Roberts is an FAU graduate student for a Master in Social Work, in the College of Social Work and Criminal Justice.