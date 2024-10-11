Staff Predictions: Mean Green to give FAU a rude welcome in AAC play

This Saturday, Florida Atlantic University’s football team (2-3, 0-1 AAC) is hosting the University of North Texas (4-1, 1-0 AAC) to officially kick off their American Athletic Conference (AAC) play.

Both teams are coming well-rested as they each had a bye week. In FAU’s last game, they dominated Wagner University (3-3), 41-10. North Texas secured a win in their last game as well, with quarterback Chandler Morris throwing five touchdown passes.

Here are the University Press sports writers’ predictions for the Owls hosting the Mean Green.

JD Delcastillo, Managing Editor

After a much-needed bye week, it’s time for FAU to turn the ship around.

Beginning AAC play, every game feels like a playoff. At this point, it doesn’t really matter what your record looks like because everyone is in contention for a spot in the championship game.

On paper, this is FAU’s toughest game on the schedule. North Texas sits at 4-1 on the season, with their only loss being against a Power Five conference school, Texas Tech University. They’re the third-best scoring offense and the best passing offense in the American.

What makes me want to give FAU a fighting chance is the fact that the Owls are the best pass defense in the American. North Texas is average in the run game, both on offense and defense, sitting in the middle of the pack in the American. FAU’s run game has been the silver lining for them in both of their wins this season. But those were against inferior opponents, so take it with a grain of salt.

The interesting part of this game will be if the Mean Green decides to test FAU’s lock-down pass defense with their powerful passing game or work out their growing pains in the run game against FAU’s weak run defense. It’s become no secret that FAU can’t stop the run, allowing opponents 5.2 yards per rush.

Although, at this point, I’d like to say that the bye week will give FAU a leg up on their opponent. North Texas is coming off a bye week as well. Not to mention, Hurricane Milton shutting down FAU campus operations this past Wednesday and Thursday may have thrown a wrench in the team’s preparation plans of.

I believe this game will be a lot closer than people expect to begin. But it’s more likely that FAU’s offense won’t be able to stay on the field and the defense will tire out. Until FAU’s total offense can become competent, every game is going to be a dogfight.

Prediction: North Texas 35, FAU 21

Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor

The team is rested and replenished, but now is time to close out the shows, shut down the PCs and refocus on conference play.

I’m sure FAU’s record right now isn’t what we were hoping it would be. I’ve emphasized how they needed to capitalize on the three games leading up to their bye-week and unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. But, their last game before bye week was a dominating win over Wagner University, so the team should have some confidence under their belt.

Who knows what the offensive game plan is heading into Saturday? Head coach Tom Herman said in the weekly presser on Oct. 1 that Fancher already showed improvements. So, it’s expected that he’ll be cleared for North Texas. It’s unclear how much quarterback Kasen Weisman proved his playing abilities during his first college start, and if they will continue with the two-quarterback system. I guess only time will tell.

North Texas is sitting pretty with their current record of 4-1, with one of those being an AAC win. They already have the record upper hand over the Owls and are ranked eighth in the country with total offensive yards, averaging 511.8 per game. Not only that, but the Mean Green knows their guy, Morris. He threw for five touchdowns in their last game to five different receivers.

This is where the Owls’ defense can come in to save the day. They’ve averaged 356.8 allowed yards per game. So, it appears that FAU will be relying on the defense to pull their weight once again. With the Mean Green having an average running game, the task just might be possible.

That being said, FAU’s defense will wear down. That’s a fact. We’ve seen it in previous games where the offense couldn’t hold a large time of possession. By the end of the first half, the defense got gassed out.

My concerns stem from what we’ve been saying all season—an unreliable offense, unequal time of possessions, a tired defense and constant uncertainty. All of these factors will tie in against North Texas and, as we’ve seen, lead to FAU’s downfall.

Prediction: North Texas 40, FAU 17

Maddox Greenberg, Staff Writer

Last week, I specified how the first three conference games for FAU coming from their bye week will be the most crucial. FAU is 2-1 at home, but both of those victories were against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school and a lower mid-major football school. FAU isn’t that exciting when it comes to scoring, averaging just 22 points while allowing 23 points defensively. Now, time to throw some numbers at you.

North Texas is not going to be an easy home opponent for FAU. The Mean Green’s offense will especially be a challenge, averaging 40 points, 511.8 total yards per game and accounting for 27 touchdowns. The offense is led by Morris, who on Sept. 28 threw for 439 yards, five touchdown passes and no interceptions.

The Mean Green’s defense tallied two sacks and six tackles for a loss, totaling 18 yards. Safety Evan Jackson accounted for the defense’s two interceptions against the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-2 AAC).

FAU’s offense needs to look out for, not just Jackson, but linebacker Chavez Brown, defensive linemen Roderick Brown and Breylon Charles and cornerback Ridge Texada.

Chavez Brown, Roderick Brown and Charles tallied two sacks this season, all of which is over 10 yards. The Mean Green’s defensive front has accounted for 33 quarterback hurries. So, Cam Fancher should track his steps. The Mean Green’s red zone defense isn’t great, allowing opponents to score every time they’re within 20 yards of the end zone. Texada leads the conference in passes defended.

It is going to be a challenge for FAU to win this game, and I don’t think they’re up to the challenge. With how Morris is playing and how many receivers North Texas has at their disposal, I don’t think FAU has a fighting chance to win this game. FAU is weak at the quarterback position and they are without a top receiver in a thinning receiver room. Not to mention how dangerous Mean Green’s defense is. The Owls defense stepped up for the team overall, but there’s only so much they could do.

Ranked sixth in the nation in passing yards per game and leading the conference in passing defensive efficiency, defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni and the defense will have their hands full with the North Texas receivers.

North Texas’ offense ranks third in the AAC. North Texas leads the conference in scoring offense, while FAU leads the conference in scoring defense. Morris leads the conference in passing and is ranked eighth in the nation.

This season, North Texas has ten receivers averaging more than a first down per catch and three receivers averaging over 20 yards. Eight receivers caught at least one touchdown, with four receivers having two or more. Two running backs the Owls’ defensive front need to keep an eye on are Damashja Harris and Mackenzie McGill. Both have over 150 rush yards this season and have five rush touchdowns combined.

Every game this season, the offense for FAU has gone three-and-out on its first few opening drives, relying on defense to get them in good field position. That’s a dangerous habit for a football team to get used to. I don’t feel like the Owls will get past this Mean Green team.

Prediction: North Texas 42, FAU 14

