Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

FAU shuts down campuses for Category 5 Hurricane Milton

Florida Atlantic University just announced its closure of all campuses on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Milton.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, heading toward Florida from the Gulf of Mexico.
Michael Cook, News Editor
October 7, 2024

Just two weeks after Hurricane Helene rocked Florida, Category 5 Hurricane Milton expects to make landfall on the West Coast of Florida on Wednesday. Florida Atlantic University once again announced a weather advisory suspending all classes and operations. 

This will be effective throughout all FAU campuses from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 to Thursday, Oct. 10. Whether campuses will be open on Friday, Oct. 11 remains unclear, however the advisory states that the decision will be made at a later time. 

Interim President Stacy Volnick told the FAU Faculty Senate during their Monday, Oct.7 meeting that the university will coordinate with local police and emergency personnel to determine whether operations will resume on Friday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties ahead of the hurricane on Oct.5. One of the countries included Palm Beach and surrounding communities. 

The advisory stated that this is a powerful hurricane, noting that a flood watch is in effect for the entire Florida Atlantic service region. 

“While exact impacts to our service region remain uncertain, potential impacts beginning late Tuesday through Thursday include strong wind, significant storm surge, flooding rainfall and tornadoes,” stated the advisory. 

Aside from the university canceling classes, the advisory states that students living on campus are permitted to stay and all resident dining halls will remain open. However, the university will close the Breezeway Food Court on the Boca Raton campus on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Volnick acknowledged that this is “another wrinkle in the semester” as it would be the second time this fall that the university will cancel classes due to a hurricane.

She emphasized that FAU prioritizes the safety of students and faculty, saying that the university can make up days as needed.

“As we just walk outside, we are already getting rain and you know campuses in South Florida can’t sustain too much water,” said Volnick, stating that buildings on the Boca Raton campus have had internet and power outages just from the rain on Oct. 7.

Find some tips on hurricane safety from FAU experts here.

Michael Cook is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].  

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Photo courtesy from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hurricane Helene shuts down all Florida Atlantic University campus operations
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee's website.
Presidential Search Committee announces Presidential search listening sessions, but questions remain unanswered
Presidential Search Committee members gather for their first fiscal year 2024-2025 meeting, held on July 24, 2024—screenshot courtesy of the committee’s meeting Zoom call.
FAU’s new presidential search committee aims for January 2025 candidate list
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAU's website.
BOT Chair Piero Bussani announces the new FAU Presidential Search Committee
Photo of Sowmya Gudla, courtesy of the GoFundMe page by Tarun Pagidipalli.
Police: Driver strikes and kills FAU alumna in Boca Raton
Exterior of the FAU police station, a police car is parked out front.
Naked man wanders across FAU campus, detained by FAU police
About the Contributor
Michael Cook
Michael Cook, News Editor
Michael is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in public relations. His journalism journey began in 2021 when he served as a writer for his high school yearbook and won "Journalist of the Year." He currently aspires to become a television news producer.