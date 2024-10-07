FAU shuts down campuses for Category 5 Hurricane Milton

Just two weeks after Hurricane Helene rocked Florida, Category 5 Hurricane Milton expects to make landfall on the West Coast of Florida on Wednesday. Florida Atlantic University once again announced a weather advisory suspending all classes and operations.

This will be effective throughout all FAU campuses from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 to Thursday, Oct. 10. Whether campuses will be open on Friday, Oct. 11 remains unclear, however the advisory states that the decision will be made at a later time.

Interim President Stacy Volnick told the FAU Faculty Senate during their Monday, Oct.7 meeting that the university will coordinate with local police and emergency personnel to determine whether operations will resume on Friday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties ahead of the hurricane on Oct.5. One of the countries included Palm Beach and surrounding communities.

The advisory stated that this is a powerful hurricane, noting that a flood watch is in effect for the entire Florida Atlantic service region.

“While exact impacts to our service region remain uncertain, potential impacts beginning late Tuesday through Thursday include strong wind, significant storm surge, flooding rainfall and tornadoes,” stated the advisory.

Aside from the university canceling classes, the advisory states that students living on campus are permitted to stay and all resident dining halls will remain open. However, the university will close the Breezeway Food Court on the Boca Raton campus on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Volnick acknowledged that this is “another wrinkle in the semester” as it would be the second time this fall that the university will cancel classes due to a hurricane.

She emphasized that FAU prioritizes the safety of students and faculty, saying that the university can make up days as needed.

“As we just walk outside, we are already getting rain and you know campuses in South Florida can’t sustain too much water,” said Volnick, stating that buildings on the Boca Raton campus have had internet and power outages just from the rain on Oct. 7.

Find some tips on hurricane safety from FAU experts here.

Michael Cook is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].