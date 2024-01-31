Jay Filson wows students at Live After Dark Tuesday

On Tuesday evening, students got a chance to hear songs from Jay Filson at the first Live After Dark of the spring semester at the Live Oak Pavilion.

Program Board organizes Live After Dark sessions each semester as a way to entertain students as they continue their academic journey. This time around. Filson was introduced to FAU students as the main entertainment of the event, debuting his original songs, including “I Don’t Like Parties”.

In order to partake in the festivities, students were required to scan their owl cards before grabbing a complimentary tumbler cup. The members of the Program Board put a lot of thought into the event, hoping that students can leave feeling more satisfied with their night.

“Live After Dark is meant to be very de-stressing. Students can come after a long day of classes and do a craft while listening to live music,” said Program Board Chair Vanessa Illanez. “We want people to know that Program Board is always here to help them have a fun time in university,”

The event provided a very chill and relaxed atmosphere for students. The use of low lighting and the calming music performed allowed students to wind-down while enjoying their crafts. Staff provided foods such as brownies, cookies and chicken tenders in order to add to the enjoyment of the event.

The Live After Dark event is held multiple times over the Fall and Spring semesters, focusing on a new craft and musical artist each time. For business management major Anasia Been, these events have been a great way to appreciate the talent of artists that she has never heard before.

“I have been to most PBFAU events and I have never been let down by Live After Dark” Been said. “I like the creativity of these events and the ability to create memories while discovering talented artists that we don’t know,”

Many students, such as electrical engineering major Nick Albrecht, come to events like these because it gives them the opportunity to meet people in an informal way. For Albrecht, this event is an opportunity to try a new craft and meet others around campus in a fun and organized environment.

“I heard about it from a friend and attended this event because I was excited to meet new people and decorate some tumblers. I like attending events like this because it’s easier to meet people when they are prepared to be social,” said Albrecht.

The Program Board of FAU has had many previous events for students to come together at. In February, they will organize a variety of new events including Cooking 101, a Silent Disco and a Fashion Show.

Madison Denizard is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Madison at [email protected]