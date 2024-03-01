BSU hosts Chico Bean, Tyler Chronicles at annual comedy show

FAU’s Black Student Union (BSU) held its annual comedy show featuring famous comedian Chico Bean at the Barry Kaye auditorium on Feb. 29 to close out Black History Month.The show was free for all FAU students and lasted from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BSU, a student-led organization that aims to promote interaction between different racial/ethnic groups at FAU, collaborated with different student organizations on campus for this event: Fashion Forward, Florida Atlantic Maps, Fanm Kreyol, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), SISTUHs and Phi Beta Sigma.

According to BSU President Kaila Palmer, an FAU communications studies senior, about 1,000 people attended the event.

Chico Bean, a well-known American comedian, rapper and actor was the headlining performance. The event also featured a dance performance from FAU’s Pulse Dance Troupe and a stand-up routine by Tyler Does, better known as Tyler Chronicles, renowned for being one of the recurring cast members of the improv comedy television series Wild ‘N Out.

“We want to make sure that people are genuinely enjoying themselves, so that’s why the comedy show is something so prevalent,” said FAU communication senior Donaven Jeudy, BSU vice president and Black History Month director. “What really brings people together is laughing and joking.”

This marked BSU’s third comedy show, with comedians differing each year. BSU is committed to maintaining this tradition, ensuring a varied selection of performers each year.

“This is definitely something that we want to keep going on campus,” Jeudy said. “ We use [Black History Month] to bring everybody together –alumni, faculty, staff…”

Chico Bean dedicated a segment of his performance to students on stage, offering life advice to those in the audience. He also offered a $100 reward to anyone bold enough to come forward and remove their wig during the show.

Raven Serve, FAU criminal justice freshman, took the stage without hesitation.

“Some people feel insecure about it, but I know everybody else that has a wig has the same braids, so I thought ‘Why are we not all jumping at this opportunity,’” Serve said. “I just so happened to not have my wig glued down.”

Serve has attended numerous BSU events before. She intends to use her newly acquired $100 for basic necessities such as food and school supplies.

“I love [BSU] events,” Serve said. “And just getting to meet Chico Bean was great.”

Kennedy Hilton, FAU business freshman, also enjoyed the show and is a regular attendee at BSU events.

“I loved the fact that [Chico Bean] was giving the audience advice with day-to-day issues that we experience,” Hilton said.

BSU’s previous events during Black History Month include a barbecue, brunch, the Melanin Market,where Black business owners set up vendor shops, a 90’s-style party and their annual pageant held every February in which BSU crowns their royal court.

Kimberly Nolan, FAU neuroscience senior, made history as the inaugural Miss BSU in 2023. She co-hosted the comedy show alongside Toriano Eiland, who holds the distinction of being the first-ever Mr. BSU.

“I am so proud, it was so fun and electric being on stage and just seeing all the smiles and how receptive the audience was,” Nolan said.

According to Nolan, BSU had been planning this comedy show since last Summer.

“It’s something that students can look back on and say ‘we had the best BSU,’” said Noland. “That’s the whole point of Black History Month is this is our time to feel appreciated and laugh and spread good vibes. What is better than sharing a laugh with your friend?”

