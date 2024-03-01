Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Motor vehicle collision at NW 20th Street and East University Drive resulted in rollover on Feb. 16 around 2 p.m.

SUV flipped over in collision on FAU campus • 2166 Views

2
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 1180 Views

3
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball • 753 Views

4
Cover of “16 Carriages,” courtesy of Apple Music.

Music Review: “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce • 501 Views

5
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.

FAU Board of Trustees chair resigns, board names new chair • 384 Views

BSU hosts Chico Bean, Tyler Chronicles at annual comedy show

FAU’s Black Student Union (BSU) held its annual Black History Month comedy show on leap day this year, featuring famous comedian Chico Bean as the headliner.
Chico+Bean+talking+to+the+audience+on+stage+at+the+BSU+Comedy+Show+on+February+29%2C+2024.%0A
Diana Vrolijk
Chico Bean talking to the audience on stage at the BSU Comedy Show on February 29, 2024.
Laurie Mermet, Staff Writer
March 1, 2024

FAU’s Black Student Union (BSU) held its annual comedy show featuring famous comedian Chico Bean at the Barry Kaye auditorium on Feb. 29 to close out Black History Month.The show was free for all FAU students and lasted from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

BSU, a student-led organization that aims to promote interaction between different racial/ethnic groups at FAU, collaborated with different student organizations on campus for this event: Fashion Forward, Florida Atlantic Maps, Fanm Kreyol, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), SISTUHs and Phi Beta Sigma. 

According to BSU President Kaila Palmer, an FAU communications studies senior, about 1,000 people attended the event.

Chico Bean, a well-known American comedian, rapper and actor was the headlining performance. The event also featured a dance performance from FAU’s Pulse Dance Troupe and a stand-up routine by Tyler Does, better known as Tyler Chronicles, renowned for being one of the recurring cast members of the improv comedy television series Wild ‘N Out. 

“We want to make sure that people are genuinely enjoying themselves, so that’s why the comedy show is something so prevalent,” said FAU communication senior Donaven Jeudy, BSU vice president and Black History Month director. “What really brings people together is laughing and joking.”

This marked BSU’s third comedy show, with comedians differing each year. BSU is committed to maintaining this tradition, ensuring a varied selection of performers each year. 

“This is definitely something that we want to keep going on campus,” Jeudy said. “ We use [Black History Month] to bring everybody together –alumni, faculty, staff…”

Chico Bean dedicated a segment of his performance to students on stage, offering life advice to those in the audience. He also offered a $100 reward to anyone bold enough to come forward and remove their wig during the show. 

Chico Bean challenging someone from the audience to remove their wig for $100 at the BSU comedy show on February 29, 2024.

Raven Serve, FAU criminal justice freshman, took the stage without hesitation. 

“Some people feel insecure about it, but I know everybody else that has a wig has the same braids, so I thought ‘Why are we not all jumping at this opportunity,’” Serve said. “I just so happened to not have my wig glued down.”

Serve has attended numerous BSU events before. She intends to use her newly acquired $100 for basic necessities such as food and school supplies. 

“I love [BSU] events,” Serve said. “And just getting to meet Chico Bean was great.”

Kennedy Hilton, FAU business freshman, also enjoyed the show and is a regular attendee at BSU events. 

“I loved the fact that [Chico Bean] was giving the audience advice with day-to-day issues that we experience,” Hilton said. 

BSU’s previous events during Black History Month include a barbecue, brunch, the Melanin Market,where Black business owners set up vendor shops, a 90’s-style party and their annual pageant held every February in which BSU crowns their royal court. 

Kimberly Nolan, FAU neuroscience senior, made history as the inaugural Miss BSU in 2023. She co-hosted the comedy show alongside Toriano Eiland, who holds the distinction of being the first-ever Mr. BSU. 

“I am so proud, it was so fun and electric being on stage and just seeing all the smiles and how receptive the audience was,” Nolan said. 

According to Nolan, BSU had been planning this comedy show since last Summer.

“It’s something that students can look back on and say ‘we had the best BSU,’” said Noland. “That’s the whole point of Black History Month is this is our time to feel appreciated and laugh and spread good vibes. What is better than sharing a laugh with your friend?”

Laurie Mermet is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.

 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Events
The Fashion Forward models posing on the runway.
FAU’s Fashion Forward celebrates 10-year anniversary with fashion show
FAU Alum. Mickey Storey with host Frank Forte at the 2024 FAU Baseball Line Drive Luncheon on Feb. 5
Baseball: Staff, players and fans prepare for the season with the Annual Baseball Line Drive Luncheon
Jay Filson performing at the Live After Dark event
Jay Filson wows students at Live After Dark Tuesday
FAU students at the NMUN conference (Joao Brandao with Bolivia, Isabella Olofson-Ring and Margherita Oselladore with Turkmenistan)
FAU wins first place in D.C. National Model United Nations conference
Students eating and socializing at “El Apagón” BBQ on Thursday night November 9.
FAU's 'El Apagón' BBQ bash: a multicultural farewell to fall 2023 semester
Student Anne Cathrine in the General Assembly
FAU’s Diplomacy Program funded by donors, but students still might have to pay
More in Student Life
The Ritter Art Gallery’s current exhibition “The Dreams of Our Fathers” showcases a mix of technology-based and traditional art as commentary on the American dream, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, Elisabeth Gaffney.
Ritter Art Gallery’s exhibition highlights the broken American dream, climate change crisis
Students walking in the Breezeway.
FAU student organizations overcome pandemic challenges, face new recruitment hurdles
Protesters in opposition of HB 999
Recent bills spark outrage among FAU, FIU students
FAU Center for Global Engagement
Home away from home: international students spend Thanksgiving with friends
Veterans displayed their pitches at the summit together after the event, and the winner, Donald Lockwood was announced.
Empowering veterans in business: FAU's VFEP nurtures entrepreneurial spirit in veterans
Interior of the Atlantic Dining Hall.
Experts warn: Neglecting nutrition, exercise can impact college students' health, social life and academic performance
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of @stefansophia2024 Instagram page
SG election results: Stefan Andjelkovic and Sophia Lindgren win student body president and vice president
A pro-life activist from the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform holding their pamphlet in front of the College of Social Work and Criminal Justice building on the Boca campus, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
Anti-abortion protesters hold rally on campus, eliciting mixed reactions from students
Exterior of the FAU police station, a police car is parked out front.
Social media’s effects on policing: Why it matters in an age of technological communication
From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey
From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey
OPINION
COLUMN: How does FAU handle sexual misconduct? We want to hear your story.
FAU huddled together in their loss against USF.
Men’s Basketball: FAU falls to Memphis 78-74 in tightly contested match

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *