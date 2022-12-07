Women’s Basketball: Owls keep rolling with 94-33 victory over Florida National

The Owls’ 6-1 start to the season marks the program’s best start since entering Division I.

Tipoff of FAU vs. Florida National at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Dec. 6, 2022.

FAU women’s basketball (6-1) defeated the Florida National University Conquistadors (3-4) in a 94-33 blowout victory Tuesday night at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

The Owls have made a lot of noise recently, and continue to do so winning their fifth straight game as they’re off to their best start in program history.

Stellar performances from freshman center Dyllan Hanna and freshman guard Ajalon Gillard played a big factor in the victory for the Owls. They combined for 36 points as the Owls went on a scoring rampage.

Hanna finished the game strong shooting 88.8% from the field and was strong on the boards with six rebounds.

Senior guard Alexa Zaph and graduate forward Sofia Galeron both scored 12 points each on the offensive side. Galleron and junior guard Jada Moore also finished Tuesday’s victory with a team-high eight rebounds as well.

The Owl’s looked unstoppable today. They finished the first quarter strong outscoring the Conquistadors 34-5. With 3:46 in the second quarter, Gillard sank her first three-pointer of the night to put the Owls ahead 50-9.

Going into the second half, the Owls continued to show no mercy as they led Florida National by 41 points at halftime.

The Owls did not slow down after halftime, continuing to stay hot on both sides of the ball. FAU outscored the Conquistadors 37-17 in the second half to extend its lead even further.

With four minutes left in the third quarter, Gillard made three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to extend the lead to 54. The Owls led by as much as 63 points in the second half.

FAU will now prepare to open conference-play by hosting rival Florida International University Panthers (4-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a contributing writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial.