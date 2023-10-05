Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Gallery: FAU owls hold their first basketball practice of the year

Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
October 5, 2023
IMG_2819%5B1%5D
Gallery22 Photos
Erika Fletcher
Florida Atlantic men's basketball team waiting for rebound at practice in Baldwin Arena on Oct. 3rd 2023.
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
