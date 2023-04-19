Gallery: Red Vs white, Owls kick off spring game

Some+of+the+team+after+the+game+gather++for+a+photo+on+April+15th%2C+2023.

Nicholas Windfelder

Some of the team after the game gather for a photo on April 15th, 2023.

Erika Fletcher, Photo Editor
April 19, 2023

2S1A9025
Gallery|11 Photos
Jaden Wiston
Jackson Sumlin catch that leads to a touchdown on April 15th, 2023.
%2347%2C+TE%2C+Boatwright+made+the+catch+for+a+first+down+and+breaks+the+tackle__027A9353
Gallery|8 Photos
Nicholas Windfelder
Carter Odell stops Kaelen Skipper from a third down on April 15, 2023.