Gallery: Men’s soccer take a 2-1 Victory over Stetson

Nicholas Windfelder

FAU Owls line up for the starting callouts and Playing of the National Anthem for the match against Stetson on Aug. 31, 2022. The Owls won the match 2-1.

Nicholas Windfelder and Andre Ornelas
September 6, 2022

Andre Ornelas
FAU Owls huddled together preparing for the match against Stetson on Aug. 31, 2022.