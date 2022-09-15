Former student takes plea deal for child enticement, pornography charges

Shawn Outler will spend at least 15 years in prison for his crimes.

Former senior criminal justice major Shawn Outler faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

Federal law enforcement officers arrested Outler on the Boca Raton campus in March and charged him with enticement of a minor, production of material containing visual depictions of sexual exploitation of minors, and receipt of child pornography.

The federal government identified 10 victims, seven of which are adults now. According to official documents, Outler forced several of his victims to carve his initials into their thighs and lick toilet seats. If the girls did not comply, he threatened to post sexually explicit content they had sent him.

Outler agreed to plead guilty to producing sexually explicit content of minors if the court dropped the other two counts federal officers charged him with.

Not only will Outler spend at least 15 years in prison, but once he leaves, he must register as a sex offender in the state of Florida.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Outler’s sentencing is set for Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

