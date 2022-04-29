Where are they now? Former FAU football players

There are 14 former FAU players in the NFL right now, including free agents.

University Press stock photo of Harrison Bryant, who is currently playing with the Cleveland Browns.

There are 14 former FAU football players currently playing professionally in the National Football League.

With the NFL Draft underway, it’s time to take a look at where those players are now, their accomplishments, and more.

Azeez Al-Shaair – Linebacker/San Francisco 49ers

Al-Shaair was undrafted after tearing his ACL in his senior year at FAU, but has carved a role on the San Francisco 49ers’ defense. He started all 13 games for the 49ers this past season, collecting a career-high 102 tackles, with one interception and two sacks.

The 49ers lost a nailbiter to their rival, Los Angeles Rams, in the NFC Championship Game, one game short of the Super Bowl. He was a rookie on the 49ers’ 2019 NFC Championship team that lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, but did not appear in any playoff games.

At FAU, Al-Shaair was First Team All-Conference USA in 2017 and was a freshman All-American. He led C-USA in tackles as a junior and led the Owls in tackles three times.

Brandin Bryant – Defensive End/ Buffalo Bills

Bryant was an undrafted free agent out of FAU and signed on with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. The Buffalo Bills are Bryant’s fifth team in his six years as a pro. He also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins. Bryant also had a stint in the Canadian Football League, playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018 and the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 before returning to the NFL.

Bryant has appeared in only seven games in his six NFL seasons, including two last seasons in Buffalo.

Harrison Bryant – Tight End/Cleveland Browns

Bryant was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft after an excellent four years at FAU, culminating in winning the John Mackey award for the best tight end in college football, the first player from a Group of Five school to ever win the award. Bryant was also FAU’s first consensus first-team All American.

In his career at FAU, he was named second-team All-Conference USA, and as a junior, he was named first-team All-Conference, a feat he would repeat in his senior year.

Bryant is a backup on the Cleveland Browns’ roster and has played in 31 games since being drafted, catching 45 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns.

Trevon Coley – Defensive End/Free Agent

Undrafted in 2016, the former team captain of FAU has had a journeyman career so far, playing for five teams in six seasons. He has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans.

Coley started 29 games in his first two seasons in the NFL, but has started just two since, and hasn’t played since 2020. He was on the Titans’ roster in the summer of 2021, but was placed on injured reserve and didn’t play.

While at FAU, he was First Team All-Conference USA in 2015 and was also named the team MVP.

Trey Hendrickson – Defensive End/Cincinnati Bengals

Hendrickson terrorized quarterbacks during the 2021-22 season, earning his first Pro Bowl invitation after putting up 14 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits. He helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl in 34 years in 2022, recording 3.5 sacks in four playoff games, including a sack in the Super Bowl. The Bengals came up just short in the Super Bowl, losing in the final minutes to the Rams.

Hendrickson’s 2021-22 season came on the heels of a solid 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints, compiling 13.5 sacks.

At FAU, Hendrickson was C-USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and was drafted in the third round by the Saints in 2017.

Buddy Howell – Runningback/Los Angeles Rams

Howell has not seen much action since going undrafted in 2018, signing on with the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad after his collegiate career. Howell then spent three years in Houston with the Texans before playing last season with the Rams.

Howell plays mainly on special teams and returned kicks at times for the Rams this past season. He earned a Super Bowl ring when the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Greg Joseph – Kicker/Minnesota Vikings

A native of South Africa, Joseph walked onto the football team at FAU, where he played for five years. He is the school’s all-time leader in field goals made, with 57, and points scored, with 336.

Joseph was undrafted in 2018 and spent time on the practice squads of the Dolphins, Browns, and Carolina Panthers in his first three seasons. He made 33 of his 38 field goal attempts and earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad when they won Super Bowl LV.

Joseph made two game-winning field goals in the 2021-22 season for the Minnesota Vikings.

Cre’Von LeBlanc – Cornerback/Las Vegas Raiders

Cre’von LeBlanc was undrafted in 2018 and spent time with seven different teams in his short time in the NFL, including stints on the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Dolphins, and Texans.

LeBlanc has not played since 2020, but is currently on a reserve/future contract with the Raiders. He has two interceptions and two sacks in his career.

Herb Miller – Cornerback/Cleveland Browns

Miller was undrafted in 2019, and signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. He eventually landed with the Buccaneers, earning a Super Bowl ring when the Bucs trounced the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Miller did not play in the game.

Miller signed a reserve/futures contract with the Browns in January. He has 10 career tackles and one interception.

Alfred Morris – Runningback/Free Agent

Morris was taken in the sixth round in 2012 by the Washington Commanders. He is currently a free agent, and has rushed for 6,173 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career. While with the Commanders, he was second-team All-Pro in 2012, and made the Pro Bowl twice. He’s also played for the Dallas Cowboys, 49ers, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.

Sharrod Neasman/Safety/Free Agent

Neasman was undrafted in 2016, signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Neasman then spent time with the New York Jets before spending last season on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl ring.

Neasman is currently a free agent. He has 89 tackles, one sack, and one interception in his career.

James Pierre/Cornerback/Pittsburgh Steelers

Undrafted in 2020, James Pierre has spent his entire career with the Steelers.

Primarily a backup, Pierre still sees the field a lot, playing 33 games in his first two seasons, including four starts for the Steelers in the 2021-22 campaign.

In his career, Pierre has 57 tackles and one interception.

Devin Singletary/Runningback/Buffalo Bills

Singletary ended his collegiate career as FAU’s all-time leading rusher, and scored the sixth-most touchdowns in FBS history during his collegiate career, with 67. He was picked in the third round in 2019 by the Bills, where he caught on as the team’s starter shortly after being drafted.

Singletary has rushed for 2,332 yards in his career so far, scoring 11 touchdowns and contributing heavily to a Bills offense that finished third in scoring in the 2021-22 season.

Rashad Smith/Linebacker/Atlanta Falcons

Smith, like most others on this list, went undrafted out of FAU in 2020. He signed with the Chicago Bears’ practice squad but has hardly played since, bouncing around six different teams. The Dallas Cowboys signed him away from Chicago’s practice squad in 2020, before letting him go, after which he was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles.

After spending time on the 49ers practice squad and a stint back with the Bears practice squad in 2021, he signed a reserves/futures contract with the Falcons in January.

He has appeared in only two games in his career, collecting three tackles.

Michael Gennaro is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or message him on Twitter or Instagram @mycoolgennaro