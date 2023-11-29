Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law • 4102 Views

2
Official State University System (SUS) of Florida Board of Governors logo.

Board of Governors passes anti-DEI regulations against community wishes • 2275 Views

3
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia commons

University official confirms no active investigation into Shawn Backer • 611 Views

4
The FAU defense getting set for a third down against the Tulane offense during the Owls 24-8 loss in their home finale on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Staff Predictions: FAU to lose season finale against Rice on the road • 482 Views

5
Friends enjoying lunch in Atlantic Dining Hall.

Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall • 438 Views

FAU Football: Evan Anderson declares for NFL Draft

The junior defensive lineman finished his three-year career at FAU with 145 total tackles and seven sacks.
Defensive+lineman+Evan+Anderson+during+warmups+against+Fordham+on+Sept.+18%2C+2021.+Anderson+recorded+three+tackles+including+one+for+a+loss.+
Eston Parker III
Defensive lineman Evan Anderson during warmups against Fordham on Sept. 18, 2021. Anderson recorded three tackles including one for a loss.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
November 29, 2023

Junior defensive lineman Evan Anderson declared for the 2024 NFL Draft via Instagram.

In his post, Anderson thanked “FAU, Coach [Tom] Herman, Coach [Willie] Taggart, and the rest of the coaching staff for the past three years.”

During his three-year career at FAU, Anderson had 145 tackles and seven sacks. He had 20 tackles for loss and 48 solo tackles in 39 games.

This past season, Anderson had 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks for 12 yards. He was also named on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist earlier this season and voted team captain.

Before the 2023 season, Anderson was named to the All-AAC Third Team by Phil Steele and AAC Preseason First-Team Defense by Athlon Magazine.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is a broadcaster for FAU Owl Radio.
Eston Parker III, Lead Photographer
Eston Parker III is the Lead Photographer for the University Press and previously served as the Photo Editor for the UP. He is a multimedia journalism major and has been published by various outlets including Sports Illustrated and the Palm Beach Post. You can email him at [email protected] and [email protected] or message him on Instagram @etpiii. www.estonparkeriiimedia.com

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *