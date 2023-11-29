FAU Football: Evan Anderson declares for NFL Draft

Junior defensive lineman Evan Anderson declared for the 2024 NFL Draft via Instagram.

In his post, Anderson thanked “FAU, Coach [Tom] Herman, Coach [Willie] Taggart, and the rest of the coaching staff for the past three years.”

During his three-year career at FAU, Anderson had 145 tackles and seven sacks. He had 20 tackles for loss and 48 solo tackles in 39 games.

This past season, Anderson had 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks for 12 yards. He was also named on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist earlier this season and voted team captain.

Before the 2023 season, Anderson was named to the All-AAC Third Team by Phil Steele and AAC Preseason First-Team Defense by Athlon Magazine.

