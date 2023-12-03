FAU Football: Larry McCammon III, Jarron Morris declare for 2024 NFL Draft

On Sunday, senior running back Larry McCammon III and graduate defensive back Jarron Morris both declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Owl Nation, I cherish the memorable moments we’ve shared, and I extend my appreciation to the dedicated coaches, teammates, and especially the fans who’ve supported me along the way,” said McCammon on his Instagram post.

In his four-year career at FAU, the Birmingham, Ala. native had 483 carries for 2,228 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. He also had 63 receptions for 587 yards and one touchdown.

This past season, McCammon had a career-high in receiving yards and 681 rushing yards, his second-highest since the 2022 season.

Before the season, Phil Steele Magazine and Athlon Magazine named McCammon the First-Team All-AAC Team on June 12. The Maxwell Football Club also added McCammon to the watchlist for the Maxwell Award, which is given out to the best all-around player in college football, according to The Maxwell Award website.

McCammon’s 681 rushing yards ranked 11th in the AAC.

After joining the Owls in 2023 as a graduate transfer, Morris had a career-high 84 total tackles in a season and second-most interceptions in a season with three.

During his time at Texas State University from 2018 to 2022, Morris had 243 total tackles, 169 solo tackles and eight interceptions.

Morris received third team AAC honors with FAU. With Texas State, he was most recently named to the Phil Steele’s All-Sun Belt Second Team and was voted by coaches and media to the All-Sun Belt Second Team in 2020.

In his declaration on Instagram, Morris kept it brief; however, he did thank those closest to him.

“Nothing but love to my family, my teammates and my coaches. Without them, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. The grind don’t stop now. Still got more work to do next stop,” stated Morris.

McCammon and Morris will be joining junior defensive lineman Evan Anderson and senior cornerback Romain “Smoke” Mungin as the only Owls in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.