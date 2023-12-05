Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
FAU Football: Daniel Richardson enters transfer portal

The junior quarterback transferred from Central Michigan last offseason, serving as the backup for graduate Casey Thompson. Following Thompson’s season-ending injury, Richardson threw for 2,001 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
December 5, 2023
Daniel+Richardson+throws+for+another+touchdown+during+the+Spring+Game+on+April+15%2C+2023.
Jaden Wiston
Daniel Richardson throws for another touchdown during the Spring Game on April 15, 2023.

On Tuesday, junior quarterback Daniel Richardson announced he is entering the transfer portal via his Instagram.

Richardson thanked head coach Tom Herman, offensive coordinator Charlie Frye, his friends and his family. 

“Thank you for the memories and the chance to grow,” praised Richardson. “May God continue to bless this wonderful university.”

Transferring from Central Michigan University last offseason, Richardson served as the backup to graduate quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred from the University of Nebraska later in the offseason.

After Thompson suffered a season-ending injury during FAU’s 48-14 road loss to Clemson University on Sept. 16, Richardson was named the starter for the rest of the season.

In the Clemson game and throughout the rest of the season, Richardson had 206 completions for 2,001 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

He had a season-high 384 passing yards during FAU’s 56-14 road win against the University of South Florida (USF) on Oct. 14.

The Miami, Fla. native was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 16 following FAU’s victory over USF.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.

About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is a broadcaster for FAU Owl Radio.

