FAU Football: Daniel Richardson enters transfer portal

Jaden Wiston Daniel Richardson throws for another touchdown during the Spring Game on April 15, 2023.

On Tuesday, junior quarterback Daniel Richardson announced he is entering the transfer portal via his Instagram.

Richardson thanked head coach Tom Herman, offensive coordinator Charlie Frye, his friends and his family.

“Thank you for the memories and the chance to grow,” praised Richardson. “May God continue to bless this wonderful university.”

Transferring from Central Michigan University last offseason, Richardson served as the backup to graduate quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred from the University of Nebraska later in the offseason.

After Thompson suffered a season-ending injury during FAU’s 48-14 road loss to Clemson University on Sept. 16, Richardson was named the starter for the rest of the season.

In the Clemson game and throughout the rest of the season, Richardson had 206 completions for 2,001 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He had a season-high 384 passing yards during FAU’s 56-14 road win against the University of South Florida (USF) on Oct. 14.

The Miami, Fla. native was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 16 following FAU’s victory over USF.

