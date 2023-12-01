FAU Football: Romain “Smoke” Mungin declares for 2024 NFL Draft

On Friday afternoon, senior cornerback Romain “Smoke” Mungin declared for the 2024 NFL Draft via his Instagram.

In Mungin’s post, he thanked his friends, family, the university and coaches for supporting him through his five-year journey at FAU.

“Y’all made this whole journey so much better with all the memories I have created, and I will never forget it,” his declaration reads.

Since the Tampa, Fla. native joined the team as an FAU freshman in 2019, Mungin has recorded four interceptions for 60 yards and had 132 total tackles, 96 of which he initiated. He tallied 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss, totaling 18 yards.

He got the nickname “Smoke” because of his speed on the field at nine years old; his pee-wee football coach gave everyone on the field a nickname and called Mungin “Smokedog” because he was one of the fastest kids on the team. As the years passed, Romain shortened it to “Smoke.”

Mungin had some tackles during FAU’s 52-28 victory over SMU in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl.

This past season, Mungin was named to the Fourth-Team All-AAC by Athlon Magazine. He finished with 33 total tackles.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.