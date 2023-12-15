FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU

On Friday, Dec. 15, junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester entered the transfer portal, according to a post on his X profile.

In his career at FAU, Wester had 2,703 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He had 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Wester had a career-high 1,168 receiving yards and tied his career-high with eight touchdowns.

He also had a career-high 97.3 receiving yards per game.

Wester had 290 career kick return yards and 632 punt return yards, with his first punt return touchdown in his collegiate career happening this past season against the University of South Florida.

Wester finished the 2023 season 2nd in the nation in receptions per game, as well as 11th in the nation in receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

Wester will join the All-AAC First Team Offense and Third-Team Special Teams by Phil Steele’s Magazine and Third-Team punt returner and Fourth-Team honors by Athlon Magazine.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.