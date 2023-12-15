Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Jonathan Cohen is armed and in IDF uniform gear.

IDF deploys FAU student in Israel-Hamas war • 788 Views

2
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia commons

University official confirms no active investigation into Shawn Backer • 744 Views

3
The FAU defense getting set for a third down against the Tulane offense during the Owls 24-8 loss in their home finale on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Staff Predictions: FAU to lose season finale against Rice on the road • 496 Views

4
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Former UP editor accuses UP of bias, unethical coverage • 328 Views

5
A.D. Henderson University School FAU High School

‘Pressures to continue’: FAU High holds 5-year 100% graduation rate • 299 Views

FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU

The junior wide receiver was second in the nation in receptions and had a career season with FAU.
FAU+junior+wide+receiver+LaJohntay+Wester+celebrating+catching+a+pass+for+a+first+down+during+the+Owls+22-7+loss+to+the+East+Carolina+Pirates+at+Howard+Schnellenberger+Field+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023.
Jaden Wiston
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls’ 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
December 15, 2023

On Friday, Dec. 15, junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester entered the transfer portal, according to a post on his X profile.

In his career at FAU, Wester had 2,703 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He had 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns. 

Last season, Wester had a career-high 1,168 receiving yards and tied his career-high with eight touchdowns. 

He also had a career-high 97.3 receiving yards per game.

Wester had 290 career kick return yards and 632 punt return yards, with his first punt return touchdown in his collegiate career happening this past season against the University of South Florida.

Wester finished the 2023 season 2nd in the nation in receptions per game, as well as 11th in the nation in receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

Wester will join the All-AAC First Team Offense and Third-Team Special Teams by Phil Steele’s Magazine and Third-Team punt returner and Fourth-Team honors by Athlon Magazine.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is a broadcaster for FAU Owl Radio.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *