Gallery: Women’s Soccer finish C-USA tournament in the quarterfinals

FAU women’s soccer finished the C-USA tournament in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 loss to Southern Miss following a penalty victory over Charlotte.

Miracle+Porter+tracks+the+ball+against+Southern+Miss+in+the+C-USA+tournament+quarterfinal+on+November+3%2C+2021.+Porter+was+the+Owls+leading+goal+scorer+in+the+C-USA+tournament%2C+snagging+two+goals+in+two+games+played.

Eston Parker III

Miracle Porter tracks the ball against Southern Miss in the C-USA tournament quarterfinal on November 3, 2021. Porter was the Owls’ leading goal scorer in the C-USA tournament, snagging two goals in two games played.

Eston Parker III, Photo Editor
November 8, 2021

IMG_5116
Gallery|22 Photos
Eston Parker III
Amit Cohen and Amanda Martin celebrate following FAU's victory over Charlotte in the C-USA tournament wild card on November 1, 2021. Cohen's penalty penalty heroics propelled the Owls to the C-USA tournament quarterfinal.