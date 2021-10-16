FAU Women’s Soccer vs Marshall Gallery

FAU+Womens+soccer+celebrates+their+dramatic+victory+over+Marshall+on+October+15%2C+2021.+Photo+by+Eston+Parker+III.

FAU Women’s soccer celebrates their dramatic victory over Marshall on October 15, 2021. Photo by Eston Parker III.

Eston Parker III, Photo Editor
October 16, 2021

IMG_2039
Gallery|15 Photos
Mia Sennes (9) and Bri Austin celebrate following the game winning goal against Marshall on October 15, 2021. Sennes scored the game winning goal in overtime, it was her only shot of the game. Photo by Eston Parker III.