University’s vaccine incentive program begins today, those who are already fully vaccinated not eligible

The program is only available for students, faculty, and staff who were not fully vaccinated before Aug. 23. Participants will receive a $150 Visa gift card.

In an effort to increase vaccination rates among the FAU community, vaccines were made available on campus last week. Now, the university is offering a vaccine incentive program to students, faculty, and staff who were not fully vaccinated before Aug. 23.

Participants that upload proof of vaccination through FAU Forms will be eligible to receive a $150 electronic Visa gift card.

Students, faculty, and staff that were fully vaccinated before Aug. 23 or are planning to receive a booster shot are not eligible for the program.

“This program is specifically designed to incentivize those who are not yet vaccinated, and we are grateful to every member of the FAU community who has done their part to get the vaccine,” university officials stated in an email sent to students, faculty, and staff on Aug. 30.

To be eligible for the incentive program, students must be currently enrolled in at least one course this semester and faculty and staff must be actively employed, according to an email university officials sent out this morning.

Participants must be fully vaccinated before submitting proof to receive a gift card.

In order to be fully vaccinated, individuals must either receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

According to the email, “accepted forms of documentation of vaccination include a CDC Vaccination Card, a Florida shots record, or other state or international vaccine record.”

The program will run until Oct. 31, 2021.

For more information regarding the university’s vaccine incentive program, click here.

Kendall Little is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @klittlewrites.