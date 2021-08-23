Students can now receive COVID-19 vaccinations on campus

The university is offering vaccinations to students on the Boca Raton, Jupiter, and Davie campuses.

A mobile vaccination clinic will be parked outside of the Student Union on the Boca Raton campus on Aug. 23 and 24. Photo courtesy of FAU.

The university is offering two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations on three campuses starting on Aug. 23. Students can receive their vaccine without an appointment by walking up to a vaccination location.

On Monday Aug. 23 and Tuesday Aug. 24, a mobile vaccination clinic will be parked outside the Student Union from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Boca Raton campus.

Vaccinations will also be available on the Davie and Jupiter campuses.

FAU President John Kelly hopes to see the majority of students vaccinated.

“To help FAU continue to operate as it should, and for the health and safety of yourselves and those around you, I strongly recommend everyone wear face coverings when inside our buildings, including in classrooms. I also recommend face coverings be worn when outside in large groups,” Kelly said in a statement emailed to students. “Further, I ask that everyone please get vaccinated. This effort is vital. We can move forward together if we work together to help stop the spread of this virus.”

To see the full vaccination schedule complete with dates, times, and locations, click here.

Kendall Little is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @klittlewrites.