Starting anew: FAU presidential search restarts after failed attempt

A timeline of both FAU’s suspended and new presidential search.
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee’s website.
Sofia De La Espriella and Elisabeth Gaffney
October 9, 2024

Florida Atlantic University has been searching for a president since January 2023. The initial search, which began in June 2023, ended in suspension and was declared illegal. A new search has now begun. Here are significant moments in both searches.

July 5, 2023 – Presidential Search Committee announces finalists

FAU’s 2023 Presidential Search Committee, in partnership with search firm AGB Search, announces three finalists: former University of North Carolina Wilmington Chancellor Jose Sartarelli, Vice Adm. Sean Buck and Florida State University College of Business Dean Michael Hartline.

July 7, 2023 – Chancellor Ray Rodrigues requests search suspension

Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida, sends a letter to FAU’s Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair Brad Levine, requesting that he suspend the search. He cites “anomalies” in the search process, including a straw poll and a “potentially illegal” diversity questionnaire.

July 8, 2023 – FAU suspends search

In response to Rodrigues’ letter, FAU officially suspends the presidential search. Stacy Volnick remains in her role as interim president.

Sept. 1, 2023 – Political scrutiny intensifies

Experts and faculty speculate about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ involvement in the search since he recommended State Rep. Randy Fine (R-Brevard County) for the role. The search committee did not announce Fine as one of the three finalists.

Sept. 26, 2023 — Faculty endorse Stacy Volnick for next president

Kimberly Dunn, president of the FAU Faculty Senate, endorses Volnick for FAU’s next president during a BOT meeting on behalf of the Faculty Senate. Levine says he thinks exploring the proposal is “fair.”

Oct. 30, 2023 – Florida Attorney General ruling

Attorney General Ashley Moody determines the search process violated the Florida Sunshine Law, which requires transparency. She recommends the search restart as the last process used illegal ranking practices.

Nov. 14, 2023 — BOT extends Volnick’s interim president contract

Levine delivers an evaluation letter to Volnick praising her and her contribution to FAU’s growth over the past year, rating her work at the highest level possible – exceptional.

Dec. 14, 2023 – Inspector General’s report

Julie Lefthris, the Florida Board of Governors (BOG) inspector general, presents a report identifying search transparency, diversity and regulation issues. She also recommends a restart.

Feb. 8, 2024 – Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine resigns

Levine resigns as chair of the BOT following a no-confidence vote from the BOG. The BOT appoints Piero Bussani as the new chair. Bussani vows to lead the university through a more transparent search process.

Feb. 21, 2024 – BOG confirms Volnick’s contract extension

The BOG confirms Volnick’s reappointment as interim president until December 2024 or until the university selects a new president.

June 5, 2024 – Bussani announces new search committee

Bussani announces a new 15-member Presidential Search Committee and a partnership with search firm Buffkin/Baker. The formation of this committee marks the official restart of the search.

Aug. 14, 2024 – Search committee announces listening sessions

The Presidential Search Committee announces 16 public listening sessions to collect input from faculty, staff, students and alumni to create the candidate profile. Chair Sherry Murphy and Ann Yates, a representative from Buffkin/Baker, moderate the sessions.

Aug. 29 – Sept. 10, 2024: Boca Raton listening sessions

Faculty express concerns ranging from job retention, academic freedom and political interference. Staff demand higher pay amidst rising costs of living in South Florida. Student attendance is noticeably sparse.

Future steps

According to the Presidential Search Committee calendar, the committee should select a final candidate in March 2025 and seek the BOG’s confirmation. Yates says the search firm will not begin recruiting until the BOT approves the position description.

Follow new updates for FAU’s presidential search on the UP website.

Editor’s note: This story is in the UP’s latest issue, “Unmasking the Facts: Things you may not know about FAU.” The issue can be found physically in the distribution boxes around the Boca Raton campus or in the Student Union room 214.

Sofia De La Espriella is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. Email [email protected] or message her on Instagram @sofidelaespriella for information regarding this or other stories.

Elisabeth Gaffney is the Editor-at-Large for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Elisabeth at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @elisabethgaff.

Sofia De La Espriella
Sofia De La Espriella, Editor-in-Chief
Sofia is a senior double majoring in multimedia journalism and history. She is passionate about governance, foreign relations, and the Latin American region. On a determined path toward graduate school, Sofia aims to specialize in these fields and acquire an in-depth understanding of their intricacies. Ultimately, she aspires to become a respected political journalist.
Elisabeth Gaffney
Elisabeth Gaffney, Editor-at-Large
Elisabeth is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism and double-minoring in linguistics and sociology. She is a creative, kitten and coffee-loving workaholic with a love for the performing arts and storytelling. She hopes to one day work as a reporter at an established newspaper. Previously, she served as the managing editor for the UP, and was an MSNBC primetime intern in New York City in summer 2024.