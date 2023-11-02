Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 3013 Views

2
Stall doors of a men’s bathroom in General Classrooms South that display homophobic and transphobic slurs.

FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state • 2375 Views

3
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAUs season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.

FAU Football: Herman talks upcoming UTSA game, USF win • 418 Views

4
Illustration by Michelle Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

Opinion: Free Palestine from Israel’s apartheid occupation • 395 Views

5
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.

‘Stress, sadness and constant worry’: FAU’s Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel • 376 Views

Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law

Attorney General Ashley Moody determined the presidential search committee broke the Sunshine Law on Monday.
Headshot+of+Attorney+General+Ashley+Moody.
Courtesy of Moody’s website
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Jessica Abramsky, Elisabeth Gaffney, and Sofia De La Espriella
November 2, 2023

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody determined on Oct. 30 that Florida Atlantic University’s suspended presidential search violated Sunshine Law, spurring calls for the process to be restarted completely.

Moody said that the Presidential Search Committee’s process of anonymously ranking candidates to a search firm that evaluates and presents said rankings back to the committee violates Florida Sunshine Law. The Sunshine Law applies to university presidential searches and selection committees and prohibits this very process, according to Moody.

This process is inconsistent with the Sunshine Law because it uses an evasive device to circumvent public deliberation,” wrote Moody, in a letter to the State University System of Florida General Counsel Rachel Kamoutsas. “In fact, it appears that the very purpose of the process you describe is to inject secrecy into the deliberative process.” 

State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues raised questions about the legality of the search in July when he sent a letter to BOT Chair Brad Levine citing inconsistencies or “anomalies” with the presidential search, claiming they violated state law. Specifically, he brought up the use of a straw poll. The letter asked Levine to suspend the search, and Levine bowed.

There had been no progress in FAU’s search for a new president since July until Monday when Moody decided the presidential search committee had violated the Sunshine Law. 

FAU spokesman Joshua Glanzer did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication. AGB Search, the firm hired to help find FAU’s next president and SG President Dalia Calvillo declined to comment.

Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida and an FAU professor, wrote that the state’s political leaders have shown an unwillingness and incapability of applying the law fairly to the higher education system, brushing off Moody’s ruling as another political chess move.

“If FAU violated Florida law with its presidential search process, then I look forward to the same level of scrutiny being applied to the search for Ben Sasse at the University of Florida and Richard Corcoran at New College, among others,” Gothard wrote. “Until then, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s assessment of FAU’s search should be seen as nothing short of what is actually is: a political hit-piece that is representative of the rot that continues to spread from Tallahassee across the Sunshine State.”

Moody, elected in 2018, has worked with Gov. Ron DeSantis on legal action regarding Florida education and backed DeSantis’ bid for president just one day after he announced his candidacy.

“What Florida’s political leaders have shown by continuing to disrupt the FAU presidential search process is that they are either unwilling or incapable of applying the law fairly to every person and institution in our state’s higher education system,” wrote Gothard in an email to the UP. “This is—by definition—a failure of leadership, and this failure demonstrates why our state so desperately needs elected leaders who believe in the public good, instead of punishing those who refuse to play Gov. DeSantis’s political games.”

In March, Florida Today reported that DeSantis was backing Rep. Randy Fine as FAU’s next president. The legitimacy of Fine’s bid was questioned heavily and has completely fizzled out since causing a rift in the two republican lawmakers’ friendship, Fine told the Sun Sentinel. 

While some leaders think Moody’s findings were yet another ploy by DeSantis, others, like Florida Center for Government Accountability, a nonprofit open government watchdog, Director of Public Access Initiatives Michael Barfield, concurred with Moody that the law was broken.

“The Attorney General correctly determined that FAU violated the Sunshine Law. In my view, FAU must cure the violations from the point of the infection. That means going back to the point where the problems arose,” Barfield wrote in a Nov. 1 email to the UP. “According to binding case law from the Fourth District Court of Appeals – which includes the jurisdiction of FAU…”

Barfield thinks there is ground for FAU to restart the search process completely. 

“FAU will have to start from scratch if it wants to rely on the search committee’s recommendations. The committee was not allowed to rank the candidates by secret or anonymous ballot. Every vote must be in the Sunshine,” Barfield wrote.

Rep. Anna Eskamani pointed to DeSantis—the first Florida governor to use “executive privilege” to keep public records hidden—and his changes to Sunshine Laws in July, as the culprit of the confusion.

“Last year the Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis weakened Florida’s Sunshine Laws as it applied to presidential searches. This has led to confusion over what aspects are required to be public versus not public and my preference always has been that the entire process should be public and engage students, faculty, and the greater community,” wrote Eskamani. 

“This ensures that political pressures like that of hiring current and past politicians don’t erode the election process. Hopefully this will be an opportunity for a fresh start without any such influences.”

Editor-at-Large Cameron Priester contributed to this report. 

Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jessica at [email protected] or tweet her @jessabramsky.

Elisabeth Gaffney is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Elisabeth at elisa[email protected] or DM her on Instagram @elisabethgaff.

Sofia De La Espriella is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email sdelaesp[email protected] or message her on Instagram @sofidelaespriella.

 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.
Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday
Carlos Alberto Montero.
FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.
Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday
BREAKING NEWS
FAU spokesperson: Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute building closed for repairs
FAU Boca Raton campus Administration Building.
FAU Board of Trustees suspends presidential search
Vice Admiral Sean Buck (top left), Michael Hartline (top right), Jose Sartarelli (bottom). Photos courtesy of US Naval Academy, Florida State University College of Business, and the Wilmington Business Journal.
Board agrees to suspend presidential search, cancels candidate forums
More in FAU Presidential Search
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.
‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search
Top: Governor Ron DeSantis, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine. Bottom: State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.
‘Politics over process’: The political side of FAU’s presidential search
Exterior of the Schmidt Family Complex. Courtesy of HKS Architects
Connecting the dots: Breaking down FAU’s suspended presidential search
Official headshot of Dick Schmidt. Courtesy of the Sun Sentinel.
OPINION: FAU presidential search panelist: Our work has been 'slandered'
Administration. Ryan Murphy | Contributing Photographer
FAU announces candidates for president
BREAKING NEWS
Board of Trustees to determine finalists for FAU’s next president by early July
More in News
Empty classroom in Culture and Society building on FAU Boca Raton campus.
FAU students debate over post-tenure review
University Village Apartments (UVA) central block and parking.
UVA water shutdowns: Angry residents petition FAU Housing for compensation
Parking Garage 2.
Staff extend Parking Garage 2 construction timeline to January
Student Anne Cathrine in the General Assembly
FAU’s Diplomacy Program funded by donors, but students still might have to pay
Stall doors of a men’s bathroom in General Classrooms South that display homophobic and transphobic slurs.
FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state
Exterior of the Housing and Residential Education building
‘We have it really good here’: Compensation package is satisfactory, some RAs say
About the Contributors
Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. She served as News Editor during the Spring 2023 semester and is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism. She hopes to be a respected editor at a major news organization. You can reach Jessica at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.
Elisabeth Gaffney, Managing Editor
Elisabeth is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism and double minoring in linguistics and sociology. She is a creative, kitten and coffee-loving workaholic with a love for the performing arts and storytelling. She hopes to one day work as a reporter at an established newspaper.
Sofia De La Espriella, News Editor
Sofia is a junior double majoring in multimedia journalism and history. She is passionate about governance, foreign relations, and the Latin American region. On a determined path toward graduate school, Sofia aims to specialize in these fields and acquire an in-depth understanding of their intricacies. Ultimately, she aspires to become a respected political journalist.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *