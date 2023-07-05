FAU announces candidates for president

The ongoing search for FAU’s next president has been narrowed down to three final candidates, according to a July 5 release by the university.

Per the release, the Presidential Search Committee recommended three men to replace Stacy Volnick, who took over as interim president last September— Vice Admiral Sean Buck, Michael Hartline and Jose Sartarelli. The three finalists come from 63 candidates nationwide.

“This applicant pool is one of the strongest we have ever seen,” Rod McDavis, managing principal of AGB Search, said in a statement, “It is the result of the committee’s hard work, dedication to the process, and adherence to the highest standards for the conduct of the search. AGB Search is proud to have assisted FAU in assembling such an exceptional pool.”

Buck, currently serving as Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy since 2019, is a decorated military veteran having previously served as Commander of the U.S. Fourth Fleet and Naval Forces Southern Command.

Buck earned a bachelor’s degree in oceanography and physics from the Naval Academy, and a master’s degree in Security Policy Studies from George Washington University.

Hartline has been the dean of the College of Business at Florida State University since 2016. In past years, he has served as interim vice president for University Advancement and chair of the university’s Department of Marketing.

Per his university bio, Hartline earned a bachelor’s degree and MBA in marketing from Jacksonville State University, as well as a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of Memphis.

Sartarelli served as the Chancellor of the University of North Carolina Wilmington from 2015 to 2022. He was previously the dean of the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics and the university’s first chief global officer.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sao Paulo School of Business Administration as well as a MBA and Ph.D. from Michigan State University in business administration.

“On behalf of the entire university, I extend heartfelt thanks to the Presidential Search Committee for their phenomenal work,” Brad Levine, chair of the FAU Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said in a statement. “The outstanding quality of the applicant pool that was generated for this position is truly inspiring.”

The Florida Board of Governors, the governing body of the state university system, requires that the finalists hold public forums on FAU’s campuses before they interview with the Board of Trustees, the governing board of the university. According to the release, the schedule for these forums will be released at a later date.

Once the BOT chooses a nominee, they will propose their selection to the Board of Governors before their next meeting on August 29.

