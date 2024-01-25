Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 556 Views

2
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.

Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices • 440 Views

3
FAU Department of Sociology

Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community • 323 Views

4
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball • 296 Views

5
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU • 274 Views

FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine under fire by the Board of Governors for his latest mishap

The Board of Governors voted no-confidence in FAU BOT Chair Brad Levine after he potentially broke the Florida Sunshine Law.
Board+of+Trustees+Chair+Brad+Levine+reacts+to+Governor+Alan+Levines+concerns+at+Wednesdays+Board+of+Governors+meeting.+Courtesy+of+TheFloridaChannel.org.
Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine reacts to Governor Alan Levine’s concerns at Wednesday’s Board of Governors meeting. Courtesy of TheFloridaChannel.org.
Elisabeth Gaffney, Managing Editor
January 25, 2024

The Board of Governors (BOG) debated Wednesday over the extension of FAU Interim President Stacy Volnick’s contract, but not because of Volnick – instead because there was never a contract to begin with. This discovery led to a no-confidence vote in Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair Brad Levine. 

In September 2022, the BOT unanimously approved Stacy Volnick, the former chief operating officer and vice president of student affairs, to the position of interim president. The BOT brought the approval to the BOG floor, who confirmed her position. 

Now, in January 2024, after a failed presidential search, Chair Levine presented an extension to Volnick’s contract to the BOG, but it stirred some controversy among the governors about the legality of both a lack of public notice and the existence of her contract in the first place.

According to Governor Alan Levine, the BOG originally approved the terms of Volnick’s employment under specific conditions.

“Our approval in November of 2022… had a contingency in it that a contract document was going to be executed. That was a condition of us approving the terms,” Governor Levine said. “There’s no contract.”

The only documents on the BOG’s agenda for their Nov. 9, 2022 meeting were a letter of consideration from Chair Levine, Volnick’s curriculum vitae, and a summary of her contract terms.

A trustee’s concern

Volnick’s performance evaluation letter was the only document in this past November meeting’s agenda, which called for a 5% increase in her base salary.

Ray Rodrigues, the chancellor of the State University System of Florida, detailed to the BOG that FAU trustee Linda Stoch emailed FAU’s general counsel saying she did not receive a copy of the updated contract and raised the concern at the November meeting. He had been working with the BOG and BOT general counsels since December to investigate this issue.

At the referenced November meeting, Stoch had made a motion to postpone voting on Volnick’s contract extension until the full board had received the proper documentation. 

“None of us have received it,” Stoch had said in the meeting, to which Chair Levine replied, saying he would provide that information to her and then moved on quickly. The board never clarified whether Chair Levine provided the documentation.

Per Fla. Statute 120.525, a governing board must provide notice for all meetings, which includes providing all necessary materials, such as a contract consisting of necessary terms and conditions, to the public at least seven days in advance. Both the BOG and the FAU BOT also have to abide by this regulation.

“If [proper documentation was] not provided in advance, that would be a violation of Florida Statute 120.525,” Governor Levine said.

In Wednesday’s BOG meeting, Chair Levine told Governor Levine the terms were presented to the BOT in advance of the meeting, to which Governor Levine responded that he had clicked the link on the November 2023 agenda and saw only the letter.

BOG Chair Brian Lamb, with very strong conviction, then made a suggestion.

“My suggestion is that we just fix it. We just fix it, okay?” BOG Chair Brian Lamb said resolutely. “And fix it fast, because I think you deserve that, President Volnick.”

A governor’s suggestion

One governor suggested that Chair Levine not continue in his position.

“The FAU search is a mess, and that’s a reflection of us,” Governor Craig Mateer said. “And I personally believe that Chair Levine should resign, or we should find a path to remove him.”

Mateer then made a motion that the board vote no-confidence for Chair Levine’s role in the FAU BOT. The motion carried with a majority vote from the board.

Governor Eric Silagy opposed the no-confidence vote, saying he did not hear anything about the public meeting issue, which Chancellor Rodrigues said he had known about and had been working on since December.

The board’s reassurance

Governor Charles Lyedecker made it a point to clarify the intent of the debate for the FAU community and Volnick.

“FAU has been through a lot, and I do think it is important that our messaging is very very careful in how it goes back to the FAU community,” Lyedecker said. “This is a technical fix, but our intentions are very clear; that it is to be approved as soon as possible.”

The BOG is permitting Volnick to continue as the acting interim president until the FAU BOT acts to cure the potential violation of the law.

 

Elisabeth Gaffney is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Elisabeth at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @elisabethgaff.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.
‘Life safety concerns’: FAU to quietly open Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute after 4-month closure
Stacy Volnick, FAUs interim president.
FAU Board of Trustees extends Interim President Stacy Volnick’s contract
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.
Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday
Carlos Alberto Montero.
FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.
Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday
More in FAU Presidential Search
Official logo for the State University System of Floridas Board of Governors. Screenshot courtesy of Julie Leftheris presentation on Dec. 14, 2023.
FAU presidential search violated regulations, BOG Inspector General recommends restart
Stock photo of FAU Administration Building.
Faculty endorse Stacy Volnick as FAU’s next president
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.
‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search
Top: Governor Ron DeSantis, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine. Bottom: State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.
‘Politics over process’: The political side of FAU’s presidential search
Exterior of the Schmidt Family Complex. Courtesy of HKS Architects
Connecting the dots: Breaking down FAU’s suspended presidential search
Official headshot of Dick Schmidt. Courtesy of the Sun Sentinel.
OPINION: FAU presidential search panelist: Our work has been 'slandered'
More in News
FAU Research Park sign. Photo courtesy of Alex Dolce.
Almost R1: FAU on track to reach highest research status in 2025
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.
FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages
Laurence Miller speaking in court.
Laurence Miller’s expert witness role raises key questions on police, community values
FAU Veteran Center
FAU secures $400k to research stress disorders among veterans
Bulldozer on Deerfield Beach
FAU environmental survey: 90% of Floridians acknowledge climate change
Paul Leachman (Left), Hillel Vice President of Tikkun Olam and Tyler Fokshner, Hillel Vice President of Programming (Right), greet students as they walk the breezeway at FAU to sign the pledges for free bagels and cream cheese.
Hillel partners with FAU organizations for “Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate” campaign
About the Contributor
Elisabeth Gaffney, Managing Editor
Elisabeth is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism and double minoring in linguistics and sociology. She is a creative, kitten and coffee-loving workaholic with a love for the performing arts and storytelling. She hopes to one day work as a reporter at an established newspaper.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *