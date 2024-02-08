Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 1137 Views

2
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.

Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices • 911 Views

3
FAU Department of Sociology

Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community • 651 Views

4
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball • 641 Views

5
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU • 558 Views

FAU Board of Trustees chair resigns, board names new chair

Brad Levine resigned from his position as FAU’s Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair at Thursday’s BOT meeting. The board appointed a new chair, Piero Bussani, to serve the university.
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAU’s website.
Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
February 8, 2024

FAU Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair Brad Levine resigned at the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday. The BOT unanimously appointed Piero Bussani as the next chairman. Bussani was appointed to the board in 2022 by Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

“The university is poised to select a permanent president, a search that has been arduous and now must commence anew,” Levine said. “Unfortunately, I have personally become a part of this narrative. The selection of an experienced and visionary leader deserves no such distractions.”

“It has been a genuine honor to have served as chairman of this board with colleagues of your caliber.”

Levine submitted his resignation two weeks after the Board of Governors, the governing body of the State University System of Florida, issued a no-confidence vote on Levine. This came after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody determined FAU’s failed presidential search violated state law.

After Bussani was named the new chair, he said it was one of the greatest honors of his career.

“This is a great university,” Bussani said. “It has done great things, and I’m so excited to continue to move this school forward.”

According to his university bio,

 Bussani spent his career helping corporations on issues where law and business intersect

Board members applauded his guidance and attitude, saying he could rely on the support of faculty and state officials.

“In the amount of time that I have served on this board and served with Trustee Bussani, he has demonstrated the utmost integrity and commitment to the institution in very difficult times,” said Kimberly Dunn, who is a trustee and the president of FAU’s Faculty Senate.

At the Thursday BOT meeting, the board also voted to extend Interim President Stacy Volnick’s contract as president for a second time.

The board agreed upon the first extension in November, extending  Volnick’s employment until a permanent president is appointed or until the end of 2024, whichever comes first.

The new extension gives Volnick a $75,000 bonus and a 5% raise. This increases her base salary to $525,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jessica at [email protected] or tweet her @jessabramsky.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine reacts to Governor Alan Levines concerns at Wednesdays Board of Governors meeting. Courtesy of TheFloridaChannel.org.
FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine under fire by the Board of Governors for his latest mishap
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.
‘Life safety concerns’: FAU to quietly open Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute after 4-month closure
Stacy Volnick, FAUs interim president.
FAU Board of Trustees extends Interim President Stacy Volnick’s contract
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.
Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday
Carlos Alberto Montero.
FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest
More in FAU Presidential Search
Official logo for the State University System of Floridas Board of Governors. Screenshot courtesy of Julie Leftheris presentation on Dec. 14, 2023.
FAU presidential search violated regulations, BOG Inspector General recommends restart
Stock photo of FAU Administration Building.
Faculty endorse Stacy Volnick as FAU’s next president
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.
‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search
Top: Governor Ron DeSantis, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine. Bottom: State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.
‘Politics over process’: The political side of FAU’s presidential search
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.
Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday
Exterior of the Schmidt Family Complex. Courtesy of HKS Architects
Connecting the dots: Breaking down FAU’s suspended presidential search
More in News
Entrance to Student Health Services.
Campus pro-choice, pro-life advocates speak out on proposed abortion rights measure
Saint Vil shares a photo of her family’s old neighborhood where her childhood home once stood, located in Carrefour Feuilles in Port Au Prince, Haiti.
Hope for Haiti: Haitian students, alumni share fears over the country’s gang violence
FAUs University Theatre, an extension of the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. Photo by Eston Parker III.
FAU faculty defend liberal arts programs as national enrollment declines
Social Science building
State changes to class core requirement class rankle sociology faculty
FAU Research Park sign. Photo courtesy of Alex Dolce.
Almost R1: FAU on track to reach highest research status in 2025
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.
FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages
About the Contributor
Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. She previously served as News Editor during the Spring 2023 semester and is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism. She hopes to be a respected editor at a major news organization. You can reach Jessica at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *