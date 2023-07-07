Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Florida State University System Chancellor requests suspension of presidential search

SUS Chancellor Ray Rodrigues sent a letter to FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine asking for a suspension of the university’s presidential search.
FAU+Boca+Raton+campus+Administration+Building.
Tim Murphy
FAU Boca Raton campus Administration Building.
Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
July 7, 2023

Chancellor Ray Rodrigues of the State University System of Florida sent a letter to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine on Friday outlining issues with the presidential search and asking for a suspension, according to Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents parts of Orange County, Fla.

FAU has been searching for a president since President John Kelly stepped down at the end of the previous calendar year, leaving Interim President Stacy Volnick in charge. On Wednesday, the Presidential Search Committee announced three finalists for president: former University of North Carolina Wilmington Chancellor Jose Sartarelli, Vice Admiral Sean Buck, and Florida State University College of Business Dean Michael Hartline.

Hartline declined to comment.

It is unclear what will become of the three presidential forums that would have taken place next week.

“This is a politically motivated attack of higher education that should disturb all Floridians,” Eskamani wrote in a statement to the UP. “Politics should not be involved in any presidential search. Florida is known to have some of the best colleges and universities and actions like this erode both our academic integrity and freedom.” 

Numerous FAU staff members did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication. FAU Board of Trustees Operations liaison Andrew LaPlant sent UP reporters to media relations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Elisabeth Gaffney contributed to reporting on this article.

Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jess at [email protected]

