No scooters indoors: FAU’s new policy frustrates students

Florida Atlantic University’s new ban on electronic transportation devices in residence halls has frustrated many students, arguing it creates unnecessary burdens.

Announced by the Department of Housing and Residential Education in the Summer 2024 Move-In Guide, the policy was enacted to prevent safety hazards and property damage, according to the 2024-2025 Community Guide.

However, the policy forces scooter users to leave their devices outside, where students say they risk theft, water damage, and costly repairs.

As of June 20, 2024, the policy prohibits scooters, hoverboards, segways, balance wheels and bicycles from being “ridden, transported, or stored inside Housing and Residential Education facilities,” including courtyards and building entrances. Non-electric skateboards and rollerblades can be stored inside but must be carried, not ridden.

Motorcycles must be parked in designated areas in parking lots, while scooters and other electronic transportation devices must be stored at external rack locations assigned to each housing facility.

Kathleen Gardner, executive director of Housing and Residential Education, stated that the decision was made to prevent damage to the residence halls’ floors and hallways and maintain a safe and accessible environment in shared residential spaces.

“These devices have caused significant damage to floors and hallways and pose safety concerns,” she wrote to the University Press in a Jan. 25 email.

“For students who might be concerned about storing their devices, these devices may be stored at all assigned external rack locations for each Housing and Residential Education facility,” Gardner wrote in the email.

Nevertheless, students have expressed concerns about their vehicles getting stolen or damaged. Trinity Baker, a junior majoring in psychology, is one of them.

“Banning scooters in dorms is unnecessary and inconvenient. Students rely on them for quick, efficient transportation, and forcing them to leave scooters outside only increases the risk of theft and damage. Those scooters are expensive and should not have to get rusty and vandalized outside.”

To ensure students are aware of the new policy, Gardner explained that the new policy was included in housing assignment letters since it first went into effect in June 2024.

“Fliers are posted on many front doors, and front desk staff and [residential assistants] continue to educate students about the policy,” she wrote.

The new policy aligns FAU with other Florida State University System (SUS) schools, including the University of Florida, The University of South Florida and Florida State University.

Similar bans at these universities were implemented to address safety concerns, including fire hazards from lithium-ion batteries in e-scooters, and to prevent damage to building infrastructure.

“Most residence halls are shared spaces,” Gardner explained in her email. “The policy is designed to maintain a safe, respectful, and accessible environment for everyone.”

Although Housing and Residential Education officials emphasize safety as a key reason for the change, some students feel as if the restriction does not fully account for advancements in scooter technology, which they believe reduce risks such as battery malfunctions. Additionally, students are concerned about weather-related damage, particularly in Florida’s frequent rain.

Justin Forman, a sophomore majoring in management information systems, expressed his concerns about leaving his scooter outside, especially in Florida’s unpredictable weather.

“I feel like on one side, I understand the safety issue about the whole battery thing, but with the way technology has advanced so far, that’s not really much of an issue,” he said. “My scooter is $2,200, so leaving it outside is [annoying], especially when it rains.”

Kyle Kusudo, a sophomore majoring in economics, said his scooter was stolen last year after he left it parked outside. “I would prefer to bring it inside my dorm where it’s safe and no one can take it,” he said.

Kusudo also mentioned the financial strain that results from leaving scooters outside. “My charger has broken multiple times because of water damage. I believe this is my third charger,” he said.

Other students questioned the need for the ban entirely. Ana Paula Cruz, a freshman majoring in psychology, professed her confusion over why students couldn’t store their own devices in their rooms.

“I don’t know why we can’t bring scooters into our dorms because we pay for them. It’s also more safe for them to be left in our rooms, we can also charge them there — I think it’s so much better and there is no need to leave them outside.”

Students who violate the policy will be asked to remove their device and informed about where to park it. “Additional policy violations could result in a conduct warning or an educational sanction assignment,” Garner explained.

Educational sanction assignments typically involve attending a safety workshop or writing a reflection on policy compliance. In some cases, students could also be held financially responsible for any damages caused by their device, she said.

As for whether the policy will be revisited, Gardner explained, “We will evaluate the policy at the end of the academic year by looking at numbers and trends.” She also assured that exceptions could be made for students with disabilities who rely on electronic transportation devices for accessibility.

Gardner also mentioned that Housing and Residential Education (HRE) is continuously adapting facilities on campus to meet student needs, which could include adding covered parking and charging stations for these devices outside of the residence halls.

“We continue to evolve our residential facilities to better meet students’ needs, including potentially adding outdoor charging stations,” Gardner wrote in her email. However, there is currently no timeline or guarantee that these additions will be implemented.

