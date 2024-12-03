Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. General Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

‘It went nowhere’: FAU Faculty Senate echoes concerns about presidential search criteria

In the last meeting of the semester, Faculty Senate members discuss the most recent presidential search update, among other topics.
Caroline Ribeiro
Senators discussing topics at the meeting on Dec. 3 at the Boca Raton’s College of Engineering and Computer Science building.
Caroline Ribeiro, Contributing Writer
December 3, 2024

As the fall 2024 semester comes to a close, the Florida Atlantic University Faculty Senate held its final meeting on Monday, Dec. 2.

The senators discussed the presidential search, academic freedom and student enrollment.

The Presidential Search

Faculty Senate President Kimberly Dunn started off the meeting with an update about the presidential searchAt the last Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting on Nov. 20, the board approved a “position criteria” document that highlights the university’s achievements and sets qualifications for the Presidential Search Committee to look for in a presidential candidate. 

“I and some of my fellow trustees expressed some concern about how the minimum qualifications were stated,” said Dunn. She was referring specifically to page 32 of the document entitled “Preferred Expertise, Skills and Attributes,” where it states that the board requires a “Terminal degree or significant professional achievement, recognition and prestige.”

To Dunn and others, the word “or” is problematic here, because this implies that they don’t have to hire someone with a strong background in higher education. She said so long as they deem someone with arbitrary achievement significant then that is enough to be president.

Dunn, as a member of the BOT, spoke up about that concern on behalf of the faculty at the recent meeting.

“It went nowhere with the Board of Trustees,” she said.

She then announced that the Presidential Search Committee expects to have named candidates by January. The faculty seemed unnerved by this announcement. 

Bill Trapani, who is part of the Faculty Senate’s Steering Committee and is a faculty advisor for the Presidential Search Committee, thanked Dunn for her efforts. He asked who would feel more comfortable if the future president had a background in higher education. 

An overwhelming majority of members raised their hands to this request.

“I will, when I get the opportunity, do my work to relay that to the committee,” said Trapani.

Academic freedom

Dunn and Dawn Rothe, the chair of the Academic Freedom and Due Process Committee, presented a resolution to reaffirm the Faculty Senate’s commitment to academic freedom. This resolution follows a set of concerns that Senate members relayed to the academic freedom committee.

“We stand in solidarity with the AAUP’s Core Principles on academic freedom, to wit. Academic freedom is the freedom of a teacher or researcher in higher education to investigate and discuss the issues in his or her academic field, and to teach and publish findings without interference from administrators, boards of trustees, political figures, donors or other entities,” the statement reads.

It continues to state that academic freedom should protect the rights of faculty members to speak freely as a citizen, as well as when participating in institutional governance. 

Another member of the Senate’s Steering Committee, LeaAnne DeRigne expressed frustration during the discussion, as she feels the resolutions passed in meetings do not lead to tangible action.

“What happens with these statements? Like after we vote on them, what do we do with them?” asked DeRigne.

Dunn explained that the statements go to the Faculty Senate’s website. Sometimes resolutions get covered by news publications, or other universities pass similar resolutions as a result. 

“But in reality, it’s not a lot,” said Dunn, as the resolution passed with no opposition.

DeRigne responded in an email to the University Press on Dec. 3, explaining why she raised the concern. She mentioned that she wanted to understand the fate of these resolutions and for their impact to be better. She emphasized that they are essential and noted that the resolution passed at the meeting was a strong demonstration of support for academic freedom.

“I have spoken at several Faculty Senate meetings over the last few months to express my concerns about the infringement on academic freedom and to highlight how the actions of the State Board of Governors are undermining the overall strength of higher education in Florida,” she wrote.

Enrollment planning 

James Capp, the associate vice president for strategic planning and student success, spoke about FAU’s priorities and future plans for student enrollment. 

According to Capp, the university’s first year of offering early decision applications is going well. He said that as of Dec. 1, there were 38,363 applications already submitted for the fall 2025 term.

He addressed concerns about the university’s housing capacity, with more new students being admitted every year. Capp noted that FAU will continue to waitlist students for housing so as not to overburden the university.

Capp also pointed to FAU’s Boca Raton Campus Master Plan, which outlines a new residence hall expected to be completed in 2026.

Caroline Ribeiro is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or message her on Instagram @carolpardiniribeiro.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in FAU Presidential Search
FAU Interim President Stacy Volnick, BOT Chair Piero Bussani and BOT Vice Chair Earnie Ellison (left to right) listen as other trustees approve the position criteria during Tuesday's meeting. Screenshot courtesy of the BOT meeting livestream.
BOT approves position criteria, taking another step forward in finding FAU’s next president
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee's website.
Starting anew: FAU presidential search restarts after failed attempt
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee's website.
‘We don’t have the final timeline’: FAU Presidential Search Committee approves two vital documents
Anthropology graduate student Sydney Worrall talks to FAU Presidential Search Committee Chair Sherry Murphy during the final Boca Raton listening session on Sept. 9.
Political influence, graduate housing hot topics at final presidential search listening session
Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence, Room 107 during the Presidential Search listening sessions on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
FAU stakeholders continue to raise concerns during presidential listening session
Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence, Room 107 during the Presidential Search listening sessions on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Students noticeably absent at first presidential search listening session
More in News
A Microsoft Copilot-generated image with the prompt "AI FAU OWL." (Courtesy of the AI @ FAU Page)
AI revolution in higher education: College professors navigate new territory
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: FAU lacks appropriate dining hours for students
A photo of a raccoon digging through garbage, courtesy of Lupico from IStock.
FAU campus raccoons may not hide, but don’t get too close
FAUHS Juniors pictured (left to right), Kylie Hamburger, Danilo Carmona, Leon Roberts and Senior Nicholas Ostheimer.
College life in high school: The experiences of FAUHS students
Student delegates holding the signs of the countries they represent at this year's NMUN conference in Washington, D.C.
FAU Diplomacy Program students reflect on experiences with Model UN
A burrowing owl stands in the open field near the FAU east Glades Road entrance in 2018.
The battles that burrowing owls and gopher tortoises are facing on FAU's preserve
More in Top Stories
FAU Athletics announcement of Zach Kittley as new football head coach.
Football: Zach Kittley is FAU football’s next head coach
An image depicting an empty plate and a "help" sign. Eating disorders are psychological conditions that lead to unhealthy eating habits.
Holiday break or breaking point? Addressing food and family pressures in college students
Forward Baba Miller dunking to tie the game against FGCU 78-78 with 30 seconds to go. The Owls ended up falling to a buzzer beater 80-30 on Nov. 30.
Men’s Basketball: FAU bested by FGCU in heartbreaking buzzer beater
FAU's third-string quarterback Tyriq Starks throwing in his first career start against Charlotte. The Owls fell 39-27 in their final home game of the 2024 season.
Football: FAU fumbles final home game of the season to University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Abigail Codner, Miss Florida Caribbean Student Association (far left) alongside this year's Miss FAU CSA contestants and 2023's Miss FAU CSA winner (far right).
2024’s FAU Miss Caribbean Student Association Pageant celebrates cultural traditions and talent
FAU wide receiver Caleb Cooms preparing for the snap against Temple University on Nov. 16.
Staff Prediction: Unsure opinions on FAU winning final home game