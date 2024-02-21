Board of Governors confirm Interim President Stacy Volnick’s reappointment

The Board of Governors (BOG) met Wednesday to confirm the renewed appointment of Interim President Stacy Volnick.

Volnick has served as interim president since 2022 as the school has searched for a successor to former President John Kelly. On Nov. 14, 2023, FAU’s Board of Trustees (BOT) voted to extend Volnick’s appointment as interim president and reconvened on Feb. 8 to approve her employment agreement as interim president.

Piero Bussani made his inaugural appearance as the BOT chair at a BOG meeting to present the reappointment confirmation of Volnick. He requested that the BOG affirm Volnick’s continued service as interim president at FAU.

“Throughout these past few months, it’s worth noting that Dr. Volnick and the staff administration has shown extraordinary resilience and have led by example,” Bussani said. “Dr. Volnick has kept out of the fray, head down, doing the hard work that needs to get done at FAU, laser-focused on improving the school.”

Bussani detailed the contract terms for Volnick’s extension as interim president, crafted in close collaboration with the BOG and FAU’s general counsel. The contract highlights include a term extending to Dec. 13, 2024, or until a permanent president is appointed with an annual salary of $525,000 in addition to a retirement supplement and all standard university employment benefits. The BOG retains the authority to terminate the appointment at any time by majority vote.

Another one of the terms of the contract is that following her tenure as interim president, Volnick would return to her full-time role as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Administrative Affairs unless her employment with FAU is terminated.

As interim president, Volnick oversees the operation and administration of the university, adhering to the BOT’s policies and state laws.

“I am a three-time alum, but more importantly, I am a first gen [a higher education student whose parent or parents did not earn a bachelor’s degree], and 30% of our students are first gen, so I hope they can look at myself and other that I know have moved up in the system and within higher education and can serve as role models for them,” Volnick said.

Brian Lamb, chair of the BOG, congratulated Volnick for her achievements in this position, expressing that Volnick has “gotten off to a fantastic start” and saying her reappointment is “well deserved.”

“Dr. Volnick,… I principally want you to know how grateful this state is…[for] your service,” Lamb said. “We owe you a tremendous amount of gratitude for your public service, and I am proud to carry this motion.”

Bussani noted that during Volnick’s tenure, FAU has climbed 19 points in rankings.

