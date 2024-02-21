Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Motor vehicle collision at NW 20th Street and East University Drive resulted in rollover on Feb. 16 around 2 p.m.

SUV flipped over in collision on FAU campus • 1994 Views

2
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 1162 Views

3
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball • 744 Views

4
FAU Department of Sociology

Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community • 667 Views

5
The FAU Mens basketball team in a quick huddle before an inbound pass in their match against ECU on Tuesday, Jan. 2 2024

Men’s Basketball: Owls' rollercoaster battle ends in a heartbreaking 70-68 road loss to UNC Charlotte • 387 Views

Board of Governors confirm Interim President Stacy Volnick’s reappointment

The State University System of Florida Board of Governors (BOG) confirmed the renewed appointment of FAU’s Interim President Stacy Volnick on Wednesday.
Official+logo+for+the+State+University+System+of+Floridas+Board+of+Governors.+Screenshot+courtesy+of+Julie+Leftheris+presentation+on+Dec.+14%2C+2023.
Official logo for the State University System of Florida’s Board of Governors. Screenshot courtesy of Julie Leftheris’ presentation on Dec. 14, 2023.
Laurie Mermet, Staff Writer
February 21, 2024

The Board of Governors (BOG) met Wednesday to confirm the renewed appointment of Interim President Stacy Volnick. 

Volnick has served as interim president since 2022 as the school has searched for a successor to former President John Kelly. On Nov. 14, 2023, FAU’s Board of Trustees (BOT) voted to extend Volnick’s appointment as interim president and reconvened on Feb. 8 to approve her employment agreement as interim president. 

Piero Bussani made his inaugural appearance as the BOT chair at a BOG meeting to present the reappointment confirmation of Volnick. He requested that the BOG affirm Volnick’s continued service as interim president at FAU. 

“Throughout these past few months, it’s worth noting that Dr. Volnick and the staff administration has shown extraordinary resilience and have led by example,” Bussani said. “Dr. Volnick has kept out of the fray, head down, doing the hard work that needs to get done at FAU, laser-focused on improving the school.”

Bussani detailed the contract terms for Volnick’s extension as interim president, crafted in close collaboration with the BOG and FAU’s general counsel. The contract highlights include a term extending to Dec. 13, 2024, or until a permanent president is appointed with an annual salary of  $525,000 in addition to a retirement supplement and all standard university employment benefits. The BOG retains the authority to terminate the appointment at any time by majority vote. 

Another one of the terms of the contract is that following her tenure as interim president, Volnick would return to her full-time role as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Administrative Affairs unless her employment with FAU is terminated. 

As interim president, Volnick oversees the operation and administration of the university, adhering to the BOT’s policies and state laws. 

“I am a three-time alum, but more importantly, I am a first gen [a higher education student whose parent or parents did not earn a bachelor’s degree], and 30% of our students are first gen, so I hope they can look at myself and other that I know have moved up in the system and within higher education and can serve as role models for them,” Volnick said.

Brian Lamb, chair of the BOG, congratulated Volnick for her achievements in this position, expressing that Volnick has “gotten off to a fantastic start” and saying her reappointment is “well deserved.”

“Dr. Volnick,… I principally want you to know how grateful this state is…[for] your service,” Lamb said. “We owe you a tremendous amount of gratitude for your public service, and I am proud to carry this motion.”

Bussani noted that during Volnick’s tenure, FAU has climbed 19 points in rankings. 

Laurie Mermet is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Motor vehicle collision at NW 20th Street and East University Drive resulted in rollover on Feb. 16 around 2 p.m.
SUV flipped over in collision on FAU campus
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.
FAU Board of Trustees chair resigns, board names new chair
Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine reacts to Governor Alan Levines concerns at Wednesdays Board of Governors meeting. Courtesy of TheFloridaChannel.org.
FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine under fire by the Board of Governors for his latest mishap
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.
‘Life safety concerns’: FAU to quietly open Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute after 4-month closure
Stacy Volnick, FAUs interim president.
FAU Board of Trustees extends Interim President Stacy Volnick’s contract
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law
More in FAU Presidential Search
Official logo for the State University System of Floridas Board of Governors. Screenshot courtesy of Julie Leftheris presentation on Dec. 14, 2023.
FAU presidential search violated regulations, BOG Inspector General recommends restart
Stock photo of FAU Administration Building.
Faculty endorse Stacy Volnick as FAU’s next president
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.
‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search
Top: Governor Ron DeSantis, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine. Bottom: State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.
‘Politics over process’: The political side of FAU’s presidential search
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.
Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday
Exterior of the Schmidt Family Complex. Courtesy of HKS Architects
Connecting the dots: Breaking down FAU’s suspended presidential search
More in News
FFLIP student Intern Joe Guzzi.
FAU Florida Internship Program (FFLIP) enhances student abilities for public policy in legislation
Courtesy of @stefansophia2024 Instagram page
Q&A: Get to know SG 2024 presidential candidates for Boca Raton campus
Exterior of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.
Search for new College of Medicine dean at standstill
Entrance to Student Health Services.
Campus pro-choice, pro-life advocates speak out on proposed abortion rights measure
Saint Vil shares a photo of her family’s old neighborhood where her childhood home once stood, located in Carrefour Feuilles in Port Au Prince, Haiti.
Hope for Haiti: Haitian students, alumni share fears over the country’s gang violence
FAUs University Theatre, an extension of the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. Photo by Eston Parker III.
FAU faculty defend liberal arts programs as national enrollment declines

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *