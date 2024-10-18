Staff Predictions: FAU to bounce back for third win of season

Florida Atlantic University’s (2-4, 0-2 AAC) football team heads to San Antonio, Texas this Saturday to play the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (2-4, 0-2 AAC) at 3:30 p.m.

FAU is coming off a devastating 41-37 fourth-quarter loss to the University of North Texas (5-1, 2-0 AAC). The Owls had a 10-point lead at halftime and maintained that lead until the final four minutes of the game. UNT scored two touchdowns in two minutes, taking the last-second win.

Last weekend, UTSA lost to Rice University (2-4, 1-2 AAC) 29-21. The Roadrunners climbed back in the fourth quarter to gain a four-point lead. But in the final four seconds, Rice threw an 18-yard passing touchdown to seal the deal.

Here are the University Press sports writers’ predictions for FAU traveling to UTSA.

Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor

FAU football, you impressed me last Saturday. But the ending shattered all fans’ hearts.

The Owls led the Mean Green by 10 points at the half, something that was unexpected. Their offense truly showcased their strength, even while battling the elements in Florida’s unpredictable weather. We saw a different side of Fancher — a reliable side. He ran less, threw down the field and led the charge. Fancher isn’t the only one that stood out. Running back CJ Campbell Jr. proved his strength in running and receiving. Campbell Jr. led with 89 rushing yards off 18 carries, one touchdown and came in second for receiving yards with 74.

It’s possible the rain assisted the Florida-born team, as North Texas seemed to struggle with gaining a solid offensive flow. Quarterback Chandler Moore couldn’t get his team going, that was, until the rain let up. FAU’s defense let up and with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter, Moore had ample time to complete two winning touchdowns.

I would love to speak on only the positives from North Texas. But in the end, FAU crumbled. Back-to-back punts, followed by a Fancher interception, is how the final minutes wrapped up, leaving us with the sour aftertaste that’s been present for most of the season.

Still, almost defeating the team who’s 5-1 in the AAC should make FAU feel better about their upcoming opponents: the Roadrunners, who currently sit in 12th place.

Both teams will be hungry to gain their third win of the season, but FAU has to come hungrier. They need to continue with the game plan used in the first half against North Texas. Complete those trick plays. Don’t let up. Become the team that we saw they could be.

Prediction: FAU 33, UTSA 21

Maddox Greenberg, Staff Writer

I don’t care what most people might say — at the end of last week’s game against North Texas, I’m proud of how this team played.

One of the biggest issues was how the offense would look. The first five games of the season, the offense was easily the weakest link of this Florida Atlantic football roster. Quarterback Cam Fancher struggled and there was no clear consensus on the No. 1 wide receiver. The only time the Owls looked like a team was against Florida International University and Wagner University, an FCS school. Other than those two games, the Owls offense barely put up 15 points per game.

With the first three conference games coming off of their Oct. 5 bye week, I predicted that it wouldn’t be in the Owls’ favor. But, seeing Fancher put up a career-high 351 passing yards and throw for three touchdowns gave me hope for this team. Fancher threw more passing yards than North Texas’ quarterback Chandler Morris, who was sixth in the nation in passing yards per game, averaging 328.6 yards. Wide receiver Omari Hayes proved to be No. 1 for the Owls, leading with 89 receiving yards and one touchdown. He was one of three wide receivers to find the end zone.

Despite giving up 41 points and 484 total yards, the defense still looked complete. They allowed the Mean Green to convert four of 12 on third down and two of four on fourth down. FAU’s defense also forced one sack and had one interception.

But, North Texas wanted it more.

Looking at UTSA, after seeing how Florida Atlantic played, this road game looks more promising for the Owls. This isn’t the same UTSA team Florida Atlantic played last year that won 36-10. Their quarterback threw for 261 yards, and the defense had five sacks and two interceptions.

The Roadrunners are 2-4 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Opponents scored seven more touchdowns than UTSA’s average of 24, averaging more passing yards, points per game and points off turnover. UTSA leads in other categories against opponents, including 396.5 average yards per game, 846 rushing yards and a 35.9 third-down conversion percentage.

The Roadrunners are led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Owen McCown, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown’s son. McCown averaged 218.3 yards per game and threw for ten touchdowns this season. Senior running back Robert Henry led the running backs with 38.3 rush yards per game and 230 rush yards this season. Senior Willie McCoy and sophomore Devin McCuin are two wide receivers to look out for if you’re the Owls’ defense.

McCoy led receivers with 306 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season.

Senior inside linebacker Martavius French led the team with 31 total tackles, while redshirt senior outside linebacker Jimmori Robinson led with four sacks. Roadrunners’ defense had 42 tackles for loss and 12 sacks on the season, along with four interceptions led by redshirt junior cornerback Zah Frazier.

Like Florida Atlantic, UTSA is coming off a 29-27 loss to the Rice Owls. McCown threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns while being sacked twice. The Roadrunners’ defense had 47 tackles and one sack.

UTSA doesn’t look too threatening statistically. Their run game isn’t strong and their opponents are statistically better against the Roadrunners. However, half of their games were within ten points. This team does prove one thing: they play to the very last minute and with the last game, that will be important for the Owls.

If Florida Atlantic looks anything like last week, I don’t see why they wouldn’t win. Fancher had a career game against North Texas. The Owls seemed to have found their top receiver and the defense continued to play well.

I’m sure sharing snaps with redshirt junior quarterback Kasen Weisman woke something up in Fancher. I think that’s what head coach Tom Herman planned all along. With Herman as the playcaller, this looks like a whole other team.

Every conference game is a must-win, especially since Florida Atlantic is still in bowl contention. The Owls need to flip the switch now in order to defeat USF on Nov. 1.

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 35, UTSA 31

Morgan Larkins, Staff Writer

FAU and UTSA are entering week eight in similar situations. Both teams are 2-4 and lost their previous game in heartbreaking fashion. Now they face each other in a must-win scenario for a chance to go bowling [make a bowl game].

When looking at the statistics prior to the game, you can see that FAU has a slight edge. They average more points per game (24.5), more rushing yards per game (179.8) and allow less points scored per game (26.5).

UTSA gives up 31.2 points per game, which is obviously a significant difference. However, they defend pretty well against the run, allowing 95.3 rushing yards per game compared to FAU’s 210 rushing yards allowed per game and 396.5 yards per game.

The rushing will be a swing factor in this matchup. If FAU can still rush effectively, then UTSA might be in for a long game. If not, then UTSA takes away one of FAU’s strengths. However, Fancher is coming off a career game with 351 passing yards and three touchdown passes. So, there is a chance that taking away the run game won’t matter.

When comparing FAU’s and UTSA’s schedules, I think that the Owls have faced tougher competition. The game between North Texas and FAU shows that FAU has the talent to compete with some of the best teams in the conference.

With how many points UTSA gives up and FAU almost defeating a top AAC team, I have a cautious belief in the Owls to win.

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 28, UTSA 24

