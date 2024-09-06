Staff Predictions: Majority of staff predicts 0-2 start for the Owls

Florida Atlantic’s football team (0-1) is coming off a 16-10 loss to Michigan State University last Friday. They had the opportunity to secure the game in their final drive, but quarterback Cam Fancher was short on the final fourth down.

On Saturday, FAU will be playing in their home stadium, Howard Schnellenberger Field, to take on Army West Point Black Knights (1-0) at noon. The game is Military Appreciation Day at FAU.

Last weekend, Army beat Lehigh University Mountain Hawks (0-1). They put up a monumental offensive running showcase with 375 rushing yards and only 57 passing.

With the noon game, heat may be a factor for both teams as the current projected temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit but feels like 104, with 66% humidity.

Here’s what the University Press sports writers predict for the game’s outcome.

Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor

Welcome to week two of football for the Owls.

Now that FAU has completed their first game with the new roster, we can finally erase some of the pre-season uncertainty about what to expect from them.

We learned from the MSU game that Cam Fancher can RUN, but he needs to learn to keep his helmet on and stay away from big hits. The defense looks like the most solid piece of the team after forcing one fumble and catching two interceptions.

That being said, Army’s triple-threat run game will be a true test of the Owl’s defense. In Army’s first game, they rushed for 375 yards and passed for 57, which is expected based on the team’s offensive history.

To succeed in this game, FAU has to be on their toes. Runs will come at them from all sides, leaving no room for hesitation. The defensive line needs to stay solid to prevent the middle run game. Fancher and his wide receivers have to connect, as well. Wide receiver Omari Hayes shined at MSU, averaging 14.8 yards on five catches, leaving room to believe he might be working to be the next go-to guy.

But, Army has clearly developed their offensive strength and FAU is still working on it. Even though the Owl’s defense looked solid, there is a chance they get worn out as the triple-threat run game drags more time off the clock.

Prediction: Army 21, FAU 14

Morgan Larkins, Staff Writer

After the close loss last week, I feel more confident about FAU’s chances in this game versus Army. FAU showed that their defense can make plays to slow down a power five offense like Michigan State.

However, FAU showed that no matter what, they will be a competitive team with a nice defense. The biggest questions are toward the offense. Can Cam Fancher stay healthy throughout the year with his play style? Will FAU be able to score at a higher rate? The answers to these questions won’t be answered until later in the season, but they’ll be on everyone’s mind from week to week.

Army runs a triple-threat offense, which can confuse defenders and drain the clock. They were fourth in the entire country in time of possession, averaging over 33 minutes per game on offense in 2023. Even though Army’s offense is less talented than Michigan State’s, Army has a more disciplined offense. They run the same plays over and over and slowly chip away at their opponent’s defense. This means that FAU needs to score whenever they get the chance, or at the very least need to prevent Army from controlling the clock.

FAU hasn’t shown the ability to score at an effective rate. The only touchdown they scored was set up by a 58-yard interception return from transfer defensive back Phillip Dunnam. With Army using most of the clock every game, how can I trust FAU to score in less time when they haven’t shown the ability to do so?

Although the offensive questions are prevalent, FAU is facing a far less talented team than the Spartans. Army is in the American Athletic Conference for the first time and has struggled against power five teams in the past. Perhaps FAU’s offense will flourish against a team in the same conference. However, due to FAU’s offensive questions and Army’s clock-controlling rush attack, the idea of an FAU victory seems doubtful.

Prediction: Army 17, FAU 13

JD Delcastillo, Managing Editor

Competition requires you to have a short memory, and FAU is going to need to treat their home-opener against Army like it’s the first game of the season.

Although last week’s game against Michigan State provided a glimmer of hope with how great the defense looked, there’s less to be desired with how the offense will look this season. With starting quarterback Cam Fancher coming off a brutal beating where he got sacked seven times and targeted twice, it’s a wonder if he’s coming into week two 100%.

However, I don’t plan on judging an FAU team that put up a good fight against a Big 10 team in their home. If FAU can wipe the slate clean, then so can I.

Going into this matchup against Army, the main two questions are if the defense can stay disciplined against Army’s deceptive triple-option run scheme and if the offense can be serviceable enough to stand on their own.

The second level of the defense is going to have to keep their eyes on the ball and keep their eyes on Army quarterback Bryson Daily, who won’t be afraid to take matters into his own hands when it comes to running the rock. The secondary will also have to be keen on any play-action passes that’ll be perfectly deployed due to their nature to run. Daily passed a total of six times in comparison to 17 carries in Army’s matchup against Lehigh University, but that doesn’t mean history will repeat itself.

When it comes to the offense, they need to not turn over the ball, get the run game going and protect Cam Fancer. If the offense can do that, I think the defense will prevail in this game and bring home the first win of the season.

Prediction: FAU 24, Army 10

