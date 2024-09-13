Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Staff Predictions: FAU to gain first season win in Shula Bowl

The University Press sports staff provides their opinions for the Don Shula Bowl game on Sept. 14.
Nicholas Windfelder
N’kosi Perry catching the snap for their next play against FIU on Nov. 12, 2022.
Megan Bruinsma, JD Delcastillo, and John Burke
September 13, 2024

Florida Atlantic University’s football team (0-2) fell in their second game of the season last weekend 24-7 to Army West Point (2-0). Army’s triple-option offense proved a struggle for the Owls defense as they allowed 405 rushing yards. 

FAU will play at home this Saturday against their South Florida rivals, the Florida International University Panthers (1-1). 

The Panthers are coming off a substantial 52-16 win over Central Michigan University (1-1). They came out with a 28-0 lead before halftime and forced CMU to turn the ball over six times. 

Ball carrier Lajohntay Wester makes a final attempt to get through FIU’s defensive line. (Nicholas Windfelder)

Here are the University Press sports writers’ predictions for the FAU vs. FIU game.   

Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor 

Starting off a season 0-2 is always a tough position, no matter the sport. However, that doesn’t mean FAU can’t switch their trajectory. 

The Owls are going into a game where they have a monumental track record of success, leading the Shula Bowl series 16-5 while also winning the last six matchups. Based off that, it seems the odds are in FAU’s favor, but with FIU’s substantial win over Central Michigan, can we confidently say that? 

In the game against Army, we got to see some sort of passing offense from the Owls, with 193 yards compared to their previous 114 yards. It remains unclear who on the receiver end quarterback Cam Fancher is truly connecting with but it’s all about working towards improvements. 

FAU’s defense still appeared to be the strongest element of the team…well in moments. They held Army to one field goal over the span of two quarters as well as safety C.J. Heard forcing a fumble, leading to the Owls’ first stop of the Armys’ offense. More of these stops need to be made against FIU because they proved that they have their offense together.

This year, the rivalry game might not be such an ‘easy task’ as it typically is viewed from FAU fans perspective. But, with the energy of a rivalry game, especially in the Owls’ home territory and not playing FIU last year, they can rake in their first win. 

Prediction: FAU 21, FIU 17

JD Delcastillo, Managing Editor

Is it too early to say it’s over? 

After putting up a fight against Michigan State in East Lansing, the Owls took a massive step backwards, being dominated at home by an Army team that threw the ball a total of four times. 

Looking at FAU’s opponent, the FIU Panthers are coming off a dominant 52-16 win against Central Michigan, meaning that the Panthers are coming into this game full of confidence, while the Owls are still scratching their heads looking for answers (and their first win).

Armani-Eli Adams gets the tackle on FIU’s kicker on Nov. 12, 2022. (Nicholas Windfelder)

If we’re going to make a prediction based on history, then FAU should win this convincingly. FIU hasn’t won a Shula Bowl since the Obama Administration, where they barely scratched by with a 33-31 win in 2016. They also haven’t won a Shula Bowl in Boca Raton since 2012.

However, my concern lies with the current morale and mental state of the Owls. When you have a team led by a transfer quarterback from Ohio, a head coach who spent his first six years as a head coach in the state of Texas and 20 other transfer players, are any of them bought in to how meaningful this rivalry game is to the university?

Even if they aren’t, I think that they can put together a good enough performance to win the game for their own sakes, because losing the Shula Bowl at home is going to leave the Owl fan base demanding for jobs to be lost. 

Prediction: FAU 17, FIU 16

John Burke, Contributing Writer

There’s no such thing as a must-win game in week three of the college football season, but if ever there was one it would be FAU’s game against FIU on Saturday. Coming off an extremely disappointing showing against Army last week, the Owls have a great opportunity to bounce back and finally get into the win column.

On offense, I believe FAU’s best path to victory will be establishing the run and using Fancher’s playmaking abilities on play action. To start the year, Owls running backs have had little success. As a matter of fact, through two games FAU’s leading rusher isn’t even a running back. Fancher tops the team totals with 79 rushing yards and that includes the seven sacks that took away 29 of those yards. 

FAU running backs CJ Campbell Jr. and Zuberi Mobley have 33 combined carries for 93 yards on the year, boasting a less-than-stellar 2.8 yards per carry. FIU was thrashed by the run against their only competent opponent of the year, as Indiana ran for a whopping 234 yards against them in week one. If the Owls are ever going to seriously attempt to establish the run, no time would be more fitting than Saturday night at the Shula Bowl.

Lajohntay Wester gets pressured off the field after a deep progression against FIU on Nov. 12, 2022. (Nicholas Windfelder)

On defense, FAU will need to focus on stopping the run as well as containing FIU’s mobile QB Keyone Jenkins. He can hurt the Owls with his legs if they let him, so I think a key to victory will be forcing him to stay inside the pocket and forcing him to use  his arm. The Panthers don’t particularly have elite receiving threats and FAU’s secondary should be strong enough to give defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni the confidence to be aggressive with bringing pressure as well as stacking the box against the run.

The Owls should win this game. By no means does that mean they will, but they should. I believe that the defense will be able to do just enough to drag this team across the finish line and I think they’ll get into the endzone themselves for the first time all year.

Prediction: FAU 20, FIU 13

For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM the staff on Instagram: Megan Bruinsma (@megan_bruinsma), JD Delcastillo (@jd.delcastillo).

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU players posing around the 2022 Don Shula Bowl trophy after defeating FIU 52-7.
FAU vs. FIU: The battle of South Florida football
Army offensive line Brady Smalls goes head to head with FAU’s defensive lineman Devonta Davis.
Football Recap: FAU defeated 24-7 to Army’s triple-threat offense
FAU quarterback Cam Fancher taking a snap in FAU's 2024 Spring Game
FAU Football honors military in home opener versus Army
Graduate student and running back, Kobe Lewis, breaks through Tulsa’s defense for an FAU first down at Howard Schnellenberger Field in Boca Raton Fla, on Oct 7th 2023.
Staff Predictions: Majority of staff predicts 0-2 start for the Owls
Brandin Bryant, former FAU football player and now published author, reading his sophmore book “Can I Pet That Dog” to attendees of his public launch party on Aug. 23 at Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library.
Continuing his penmanship: Brandin Bryant’s release of his second book and the life lessons within
Cam Fancher running for a down against MSU
Football: Owls defeated by Spartans 16-10 in their first game of 2024
More in Opinion
FAU's spring football game of April 2024
Staff Predictions: FAU to fall to MSU in season opener
FAU vs. UTSA
Staff Predictions: Expectations for FAU Football's 2024 season
OPINION
COLUMN: How does FAU handle sexual misconduct? We want to hear your story.
UP Managing Editor Elisabeth Gaffney, UP News Editor Sofia De La Espriella and UP Editor-in Chief Jessica Abramsky with Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward on Feb. 8, 2024.
COLUMN: No democracy without journalism — a lesson from Woodward and Bernstein
Johnell Davis in FAU's 86-77 win over Wichita State. Davis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
COLUMN: The reason for FAU’s win streak: Letting Johnell Davis cook
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAU's 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.
COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball
More in Sports
Guard Jada Moore in action against the University of North Texas.
Women’s Basketball: Rundown of the 2024-2025 non-conference schedule
Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White discussed FAU's position of conference realignment and outlook moving forward.
FAU athletics director Brian White accepts 5-year contract extension
FAU Alumni Daniel Hammer (25) in his senior year celebrating a goal against University of Miami with his teammates. The Owls played University of Miami Division II Team on Feb. 5, 2022 and won with a final score of 8-2.
FAU Hockey: Overview of the Division III team's first season
FAU middle blocker Maggie Allred attacking at the net against Ball State University on Sept. 1.
Women’s Volleyball: Owls secured another 3-0 win against FIU
FAU Ice Hockey Club celebrating after their win against the University of Florida Gators in on Feb. 3, 2024.
Hockey: Overview of the 2024 Division II FAU Club Ice Hockey Schedule
Senior forward Mamadou Diarra celebrates with his teammates after scoring his third goal to make it a hat trick in the first half.
Men’s Soccer: Diarra hat trick gives FAU 3-1 lead over Stetson before lightning delay
About the Contributors
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.
JD Delcastillo
JD Delcastillo, Managing Editor
JD is a senior multimedia journalism major with a minor in sports studies and digital marketing. Since high school, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in the sports industry. He's published work in magazines, started his own sports newsletter, and currently interns with ESPN West Palm.
Nicholas Windfelder
Nicholas Windfelder, Lead Photographer
Nicholas Windfelder is the lead photographer for University Press. He began his work in the spring of 2022 and became lead photographer in the following fall semester. While being a mechanical engineering major, his greatest hobby is photography and hopes to build himself as a photographer as well. You can contact him via Instagram or email. View Nick's work below, on Instagram, or his online portfolio. Disclaimer: Unauthorized reproduction, sale, or modifications of the images below, or within the associated articles, galleries, or links, are strictly prohibited. All images are copyright protected. For requested use of the images below, please contact Nicholas Windfelder via email or message @UPressOnline on Instagram.