Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

‘Building pressurization is unstable’: FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building • 2160 Views

2
Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest • 1216 Views

3
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.

Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday • 879 Views

4
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis • 677 Views

5
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20 • 616 Views

Letter to the Editor: Jupiter students suggest priority parking

Students of the Wilkes Honors College propose implementing a system that prioritizes seniority when assigning parking spots.
LETTER+TO+THE+EDITOR
Anna Murphy and Darsham Gonzalez
September 14, 2023

This letter has been edited for brevity and clarity.

To whom it may concern within the FAU (Florida Atlantic University) Administration and the FAU Department of Parking and Transportation,  

As concerned students of the Wilkes Honors College at Florida Atlantic University, we write this complaint to address the most pressing issue of limited student parking. It is unfair for the student-to-parking ratio to be as unbalanced as it is currently. Further, it is disheartening to witness fellow students be ticketed– sometimes even blocked into spaces– for parking in “inappropriate” areas such as the grass or Red Permit Only spaces when there is a noticeable lack of available appropriate parking. This situation causes unnecessary stress and distracts us from our education.  

The current chaotic situation lacks a fair allocation of parking spots based on seniority, leading to frustration and inconvenience among students who have been attending this institution for several years. By implementing a system that prioritizes seniority when assigning parking spots– this would come either included with or as a small additional cost to the already-required parking permit– we can ensure that long-term students are rewarded for their commitment to the school with a stress-free parking experience.  

To further address this issue, it is crucial that stricter means be taken to enforce the rule that only authorized vehicles are allowed access to the designated parking lot (Lot 77), if not at all times, then at least when Abacoa is hosting events. Besides the case of weekend event goers, there are almost daily instances of Abacoa customers and residents parking in FAU’s Lot 77, as it has no signage or enforcement to prevent these occurrences. Multiple student accounts describe resorting to parking on the grass while actively watching non-student community members use our parking lot. Access could be monitored by members of the Parking and Transportation staff or members of the FAU Jupiter Police Department who have a patrol car stationed adjacent to the lot in question. This will help act as a preventative measure for unauthorized individuals occupying our educational institution’s scarce and valuable parking resources.  

We strengthen and support our cause with relevant facts and statistics: 

  1. The current number of available student-designated parking spots falls significantly short compared to the total number of enrolled students at the Wilkes Honors College at Florida Atlantic University (approximately 190 parking spaces in Lot 77, including spaces in front of the Residence Hall buildings, compared to around 600 students).  
  1. An initial inquiry by a student-conducted survey in an informal setting showed that 85% of students find available student parking to be inadequate, with 9% finding it adequate and the remaining 5% remaining indifferent to the matter.
  2. On the 29th of August 2023, one student, refraining from being named, found their vehicle blocked by sand-filled roadblocks after being forced to park on the grass due to inadequate parking availability (image below).
  1. Residential vehicles belonging to Parking and Transportation staff members take up a sizable portion of Lot 77.  
  1. Much of the could-be student parking in Lots 71-75 is set aside for faculty and staff, commuting students and is used as Abacoa and Roger Dean event parking.  

By communicating this, we urge school administrators and local authorities, including but not limited to the FAU Jupiter Police Department, the FAU Department of Parking and Transportation, the MacArthur Campus Student Government, and the MacArthur Campus Resident Student Association (MacRSA), to take immediate action towards rectifying these issues:  

  1. Implement a fair system that assigns student parking spots based on seniority AND properly advertise Blue Permit parking in Lots 71-75 as overflow for underclassmen who do not receive assigned parking spots.  
  2. Following student seniority, Parking and Transportation staff should receive prime parking spaces in the larger Lot 72 and reserve the smaller Lot 77 for students.  
  3. Increase the number of designated student-parking areas close to campus buildings.
  4. Enforce stricter regulations regarding unauthorized parking in student-designated spaces. 
  5. Decrease the number of parking spots reserved for commuting students in Lots 71, 73, 74, and 75 and convert said spaces into additional Blue Permit parking.  

Together, we can create a more equitable and efficient parking system that prioritizes the needs of students, faculty, and staff members. Let us ensure that our educational environment remains conducive to learning by addressing this pressing issue promptly and professionally.  

Thank you for your support in making positive changes within our community.  

Signed, 

Anna Murphy and Darsham Gonzalez

[email protected], [email protected]

If you would like to submit a Letter to the Editor email [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: SG Banquet committee failed student leaders, attendees
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: Unpacking Christian Valverde’s Claims
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: Response to “Ron DeSantis is attacking diversity, equity, and inclusion – that means he’s attacking you”
Letter to the Editor: Response to the events of Jan. 18
Letter to the Editor: Response to the events of Jan. 18
Photo courtesy of Ryan Lynch
Letter to the Editor: Response to "Students organize carpool to protest for abortion rights"
Photo courtesy of Pizzolato.
Letter to the Editor: Clarification by Isabella Donadio Pizzolato, SG presidential candidate
More in Opinion
Jess Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press.
Editor's Letter: What you need to know about FAU
Official headshot of Dick Schmidt. Courtesy of the Sun Sentinel.
OPINION: FAU presidential search panelist: Our work has been 'slandered'
Incoming Editor-in-Chief Jessica Abramsky.
Editor’s Letter: A letter from the incoming editor-in-chief
Editor-in-Chief Savannah Peifer admiring UP newspapers. Photo courtesy of Peifer
Editor’s Letter: ‘Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes’: the anger of an outgoing Editor-in-Chief
Savannah Peifer visiting her father during a training open to families. Courtesy of Savannah Peifer.
Editor's Letter: I support veterans, I don’t support the military
The entrance to the Breezeway at FAU. Photo by Eston Parker III.
Letter from the Editor: Making an apology
More in Top Stories
Photo of students walking in the Breezeway.
FAU welcomes one of largest freshman classes in history amid housing shortage
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.
College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage
Top: Governor Ron DeSantis, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine. Bottom: State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.
‘Politics over process:’ The political side of FAU’s presidential search
Owlsley stands in front of the bonfire in fall 2016 at FAUs 11th annual bonfire. Photo by Max Jackson.
New student? Here are 9 FAU traditions you should be aware of
Ron DeSantis at the signing of bill HB 543 on April 3, 2023. Photo courtesy of DeSantis press office.
Firearm open carry remains illegal on campus despite July 1 permitless law
FAU senior midfielder Molly Setsma (#29) playing against FGCU in the Owls 1-0 victory over the Eagles on September 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls lose to Volunteers 2-0 at home

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *