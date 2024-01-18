Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Photo of an FAU football helmet.

FAU Football: Tom Herman’s first early signing day at FAU nets 17 recruits in signing Class of 2024 • 525 Views

2
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.

Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices • 421 Views

3
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU • 358 Views

4
FAU Department of Sociology

Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community • 276 Views

5
Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence

Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence • 256 Views

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball

Forward Giancarlo Rosado suffered a sprained knee on Sunday against UAB and will miss “at least four weeks,” said Dusty May. His void will leave opportunity for several youngsters to step up in his absence.
Giancarlo+Rosado+%28%233%29%2C+warming+up+before+FAUs+90-74+win+against+the+College+of+Charleston%2C+Dec.+2+2023.
Jaden Wiston
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAU’s 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.
Cameron Priester, Staff Writer
January 18, 2024

As FAU tries to slog their way through the remainder of a competitive league-play slate in hopes of a second consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, they’ll be forced to do so without an important part of their depth. 

Head coach Dusty May confirmed Monday that Giancarlo Rosado suffered a sprained knee in Sunday’s win over UAB and will be out “for at least four weeks.” 

“They were supportive of [Rosado],” head coach Dusty May said on the team’s response to the news. “I think his response to it was as impressive as anything, where basically he just has faith in his teammates. He’s going to be back.”

With Rosado, who essentially plays backup “big” to center Vladislav Goldin, sidelined for a month, May will have to look further down the bench to supplement the size they’ll be missing in his absence.

Giancarlo Rosado (#3), at the free throw line in FAU’s 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023. (Jaden Wiston)

It’s an especially hurtful loss for an FAU team that doesn’t exactly tower over their opponents, even with Rosado healthy and in the lineup. 

May said he’d be leaning on some of the “young guys” in the rotation who boast some size and length to fill Rosado’s void. 

“Someone’s going to pick up the slack for Giancarlo,” said May. “He does a lot for us, but like everything else, our response is always good. We’ll find some positive out of this, and, you know, the young guys who have stayed ready will get more of an opportunity, and it will have to be a group effort.”

May mentioned specifically the soon-to-be increased role of Tre Carroll. The six-foot-7 forward has appeared sparingly in the rotation throughout but has shown flashes of potential throughout that time, shooting an efficient 52% from the floor alongside multiple impressive sequences on the defensive end. 

Carroll’s highest usage came in an earlier absence of Rosado during the Owls’ trip to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational, where Carroll cashed in career-highs both in points (11) and minutes played (16). After Rosado’s exit versus UAB, Carrol tallied nine points shooting 80% from the field with three rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes.

“As you saw, Tre’s shooting more threes than the rest of our fives,” said May. “He’s able to playmake, not like Giancarlo, but in a similar way,” said May. “Obviously, last night Tre picked up the slack, but each night we anticipate it’ll be somebody different stepping up.”

May will also likely experiment with forward Brennan Lorient, who stands at 6-foot-9, making him the second tallest man on the roster behind Goldin. Like Carroll, Lorrient has appeared scantily in the rotation thus far as May has tinkered with different lineups. In the Owls road-opener at Eastern Michigan, he parlayed a then-career-high 15 minutes into a career-high 13 points on 85% shooting. 

Forward Isaiah Gaines, standing 6-foot-8, could also see some extra minutes with Rosado out as he briefly did against UAB—he checked in for three minutes and tallied a layup.

“Isaiah gives us a great defender, someone that continues to improve in practice every day,” said May. “And Brennan Lorient, he didn’t play [Sunday], but he’s played very valuable minutes in recent games. He’s going to have an opportunity as well, and he’s capable of adding value in a lot of different areas for our team.”

For Rosado, the knee sprain represents the second time this season he’s had to miss time due to injury—he missed two games in November—and an obstacle to the four years of growth that came to a crest in the NCAA Tournament. 

In the Owls’ five tournament games, Rosado averaged 6.8 points on a scorching-hot 78% from the field—in the Round of 64 and national semifinal, he shot perfectly.

The Owl’s bench celebrating Bryan Greenlee’s final shot. Despite Giancarlo Rosado throwing up three fingers, the shot was ruled a long two. (Jaden Wiston)

“He’s more than just stats for us,” said May of Rosado. “He’s an emotional leader, he really, really understands the game, he understands team dynamics. He does a lot for us.”

Ironically, their first test without Rosado, hosting Wichita State on Thursday night, is one where they could really use his size. Though they’re winless in league play and riding a five-game losing streak, the Shockers average more offensive rebounds per game (41.56) than anyone in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and the second-best rebounding margin (+5.56) in the conference.

Those young guys filling in for Rosado should have a good litmus test on Thursday night.

“Anytime we’re playing a team with the size they have and mass on the front line, we’re going to have to have a cumulative effort rebounding the ball,” said May. “They’re at the bottom of the standings today, but they could beat anyone, and they’re going to win a lot of games this year. So we’re approaching it just how we would any other conference game. It’s going to be tough.”

Cameron Priester is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Johnell Davis goes for the reverse layup over two defenders en route to the Owls 86-73 over the UAB Blazers, Jan. 14 2024
Men’s Basketball: Owls slay the UAB Blazers 86-73
The Florida Atlantic Owls taking a break during a timeout before their 81-72 loss to the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes
Women’s Basketball: Owls fall 81-72 to the University of Tulsa in Aniya Hubbard’s return
Nick Boyd celebrating after making a three en route to FAUs 85-84 victory over Tulane University, Jan. 11.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat Tulane 85-84 in a last second thriller
Sophomore guard Mya Perry locking in on her defender in FAUs 73-60 loss against UTSA
Women’s Basketball: Owls lose to UTSA 73-60 in hard-fought game
The FAU mens basketball team in huddle prior to their 100-57 home opener victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
COLUMN: Where do two brutal losses leave FAU Men’s Basketball now?
The FAU Mens basketball team in a quick huddle before an inbound pass in their match against ECU on Tuesday, Jan. 2 2024
Men’s Basketball: Owls' rollercoaster battle ends in a heartbreaking 70-68 road loss to UNC Charlotte
More in Columns
Head Coach Dusty May Cutting down the net after championship win on Feb. 25, 2023.
COLUMN: Owls looking to be this year’s Cinderella team in a loaded East Region
COLUMN: SG needs your vote, but make sure it’s an informed one
COLUMN: SG needs your vote, but make sure it’s an informed one
OPINION
Column: Dear Board of Trustees
Savannah Peifer, Editor-In-Chief at the University Press
Column: Commenters flood the UP’s Instagram — and they may stay
The breezeway at FAU. Photo by Eston Parker III.
Editor’s Letter: Want to know what the university is hiding? You need over $6,000
Photo by Kendall Little
Editor's Letter: Who is responsible for sexual assault on campus? FAU won’t tell you.
More in Opinion
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: A response to former UP Editor-in-Chief Gideon Grudo’s letter to the editor
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: Former UP editor accuses UP of bias, unethical coverage
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
A Letter from UVA Residents
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Why leaders should be a part of FAU’s legislative internship program
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: FAU should eliminate reserved parking
About the Contributor
Cameron Priester, Editor-at-Large
Cameron Priester is an Editor-at-Large for the University Press. Having served as Sports Editor for the 2022-23 academic year, he is a multimedia journalism major and intends on pursuing a career in sports journalism. He can be found on Twitter @PriesterCameron and you can email him at [email protected].

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *