Letter to the Editor: FAU should eliminate reserved parking

FAU should get rid of reserved parking and think of a good solution to deal with it.

FAU has a problem where they accept more people than they should, which has gone on to affect housing and parking. FAU’s answer to both? The first one they say, “Sorry, we can’t do much, but we’ll take your housing deposit,” while to the latter, they respond with a proposition to build parking in the sanctuary, the last remaining refuge for the animal that is supposed to be our mascot, all at the same time planning to build a school of dentistry, like where is the university going to put that if they don’t have enough parking?

Meanwhile, the Student Union, College of Business parking, and the parking lot by the stadium all have “reserved” parking spaces for people, such as “FAU guest parking visitor one” or a parking spot with the words “no parking” even though there is more than enough space for a car to park over there, and do not get me started on the six or more pay by plate parking spaces. It doesn’t make sense that a school that prides itself on its high acceptance rate is unprepared for the flood of new students and does not have enough parking to accommodate all of them. The least FAU can do is eliminate some of the unnecessary reserved parking spots/pay-by-plate spots or add them to the garage instead of planning to plow through burrowing owl nests. You could probably camp outside the College of Business parking lot and wake up early to find the entire parking lot filled, and then you have to spend 15 minutes driving around and wasting gas to find a parking spot.

Instead of investing in carrying the full Chick-fil-A menu, FAU should invest in expanding their parking spaces. They have money, and they can think of something, although thinking of a solution that won’t get them in hot water is impossible for them.