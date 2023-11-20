Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers

Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
November 20, 2023

On Nov. 7, the UP published a story about a trans artist and an FAU alum who uses art to raise awareness for HIV.

The story contained medical misinformation regarding what HIV is and how to prevent it. When the editors learned of the mistake, we took action to correct the story with accurate medical information. We sincerely apologize to our readers for the errors.

The story also included a quote from the artist, who is HIV positive, portraying HIV as a curse. A paragraph after the quote referred to HIV as a curse. We understand how that can be offensive to anyone living with HIV or who knows someone who lives with it or died from AIDS. We have since removed that sentence and sincerely apologize to anyone we offended.

We weren’t very thorough in our editing and we should have been. We will be more careful going forward with fact-checking stories.

As the editor-in-chief, I accept full blame for the errors and assure all readers that I’m working closely with the editorial staff to address these issues so they don’t occur in the future.

If you have any more concerns or would like additional information, please contact Editor-in-Chief Jessica Abramsky by emailing [email protected] or DM us on Instagram @upressonline.

Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. She served as News Editor during the Spring 2023 semester and is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism. She hopes to be a respected editor at a major news organization. You can reach Jessica at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.

