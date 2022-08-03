FAU men’s soccer reveals 2022 schedule

The Owls begin the season at home in FAU Soccer Stadium, facing Lynn University on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.

The FAU men’s soccer program announced its schedule for the 2022 campaign on Tuesday evening.

Head coach Joey Worthen is entering his sixth year with the team, as he seeks to keep bringing the team to new heights.

The Owls open their first three games of the season at home in FAU Soccer Stadium, first facing Lynn University on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. Not only will this be the team’s first match against Lynn since 1998, this will also be the first game an FAU team will play as a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

FAU’s next game will be against Stetson University on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. The team will try to get payback against Stetson after a 1-0 defeat on the road last year.

The Owls will finish their homestand against Lipscomb University on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The two programs last met in 2016, when the Bison completed a 3-0 shutout at home.

Next, the Owls head out on the road to West Point, N.Y., taking on Army University on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. This will be a first-time matchup for both teams.

FAU will then match up with Marist University on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m in Marist, N.Y. Like Army, this marks the first encounter for both sides.

The Owls will play their first conference game against an AAC opponent on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., hosting the University of South Florida (USF). FAU last played the Bulls in 2018, conceding four goals in a 4-1 defeat.

After a non-conference encounter with the University of North Florida on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., FAU resumes conference play against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. As the Owls maintained their advantage over the Ospreys last season with a 1-0 victory, they also had a 3-1 edge against the Blazers in convincing fashion.

The Owls will travel for two games, first taking on the University of Central Florida (UCF) on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Orlando, Fla. The two sides played one another in 2019, as the Knights survived a 3-2 overtime thriller to get past FAU.

FAU will finish its two-game road trip in Tulsa, Okla., facing the University of Tulsa on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. 2013 was the last time these two teams met, which the Golden Hurricane won 3-0 on the Owls’ pitch.

Next on FAU’s schedule is the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. The Owls performed a brilliant upset against the 49ers in the opening round of the 2021 Conference USA Tournament, winning 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

The Owls will then host Temple University on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. This will be the first head-to-head matchup for both teams.

FAU will play its last non-conference game of the season in Fort Myers, Fla., taking on Florida Gulf Coast University on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The Owls came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in overtime against the Eagles last fall.

The Owls continue conference play on the road at Memphis, Tenn., having a strong matchup against the University of Memphis on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. This will be the program’s first encounter with the Tigers.

FAU will play its final home game of the season against Southern Methodist University (SMU) on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Both teams last played each other in 1998, which the Mustangs won 1-0 at home in Dallas, Texas.

The Owls will conclude conference play against Florida International University on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in Miami, Fla. The Panthers retained their bragging rights over FAU last season, earning a strong 4-0 victory to show off their strength.

FAU finished the Fall 2021 campaign with a 9-7-3 record (2-4-2 C-USA), making a deep run to the C-USA Championship before losing 2-1 to the University of Kentucky in its final season in the conference.

