FAU men’s soccer to play in the American Athletic Conference this year

After achieving significant progress throughout the past three seasons, the FAU men’s soccer team will be moving on to a new challenge.

FAU Athletics announced on Wednesday afternoon that the program, alongside women’s swimming and diving, will be entering the American Athletic Conference as soon as July 1.

Leaving Conference USA after eight seasons, the team left its mark. They earned their first C-USA Tournament appearance in 2019, got their first winning season since 2007 in the Spring 2021 campaign, won their first-ever match against a defending NCAA Champion when they beat Marshall 3-1, and made the final of a conference tournament for the first time since 2007 in the Fall 2021 season.

Three members from C-USA will join FAU in their journey: Florida International University, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. With the additions, the AAC now has 10 teams for men’s soccer.

The Owls will begin competing against AAC schools in the Fall 2022 season.

Richard Pereira is the Business Manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.