Men’s Soccer: Owls lose second straight after a 1-0 defeat at Stetson

FAU’s offense and Neil Strauber’s goalkeeping wasn’t enough in the road loss to Stetson.

FAU men’s soccer (6-3-2, 1-1-2 C-USA) took a trip up north to DeLand, Fla. to face off against Stetson University (6-4-2, 3-1 ASUN), as Stetson got by with a 1-0 victory Tuesday evening.

Both teams went back and forth for the first 19 minutes of the game, until both sides began to go for a barrage of shots.

FAU’s senior goalkeeper Neil Strauber saved two shots in the half.

The teams combined for nine shots in the first half, three by FAU and six by Stetson.

Stetson drew first blood when junior forward Lewis Scattergood scored at the 42-minute mark.

The offense played hard in the second half with a combined 17 shots, seven by FAU and 10 by Stetson.

The goalkeepers played just as hard, with Strauber getting six saves while Stetson’s redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Owen Jack got five saves.

FAU was unable to find its equalizer as the Hatters came away with the 1-0 win.

The Owls return home to host Charlotte at FAU Soccer Stadium on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Angel Rassi is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @arassi2000.