Men’s Soccer: Owls win second straight after a 1-0 win at North Florida

FAU men’s soccer (8-4-2, 2-2-2 C-USA) took a trip up north to Jacksonville, Fla. to face off against University of North Florida (4-7-1, 2-4 ASUN) Tuesday night.

The teams went back and forth in the first half. The Owls went for five shots in the half, two of which were on goal. UNF went for three shots and all of them were on goal.

FAU’s senior goalkeeper Neil Strauber saved two shots in the half, as did the Ospreys’ senior goalkeeper Carlos Melendez.

Neither team scored in the first half and the score was tied at 0-0 going into halftime.

FAU scored first when senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko scored off assists from sophomore defender Vasilis Spinos and junior defender Tom Abrahamsson at the 56-minute mark.

The Owls shot six times in the half, while the Ospreys shot twice. Both goalies got a save in the second half.

As the Owls came out with the 1-0 win, they have earned back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004.

The Owls return home to host FIU at FAU Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

